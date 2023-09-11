Racing Post logo
Tahiyra clash with Paddington in QEII Stakes a possibility as Matron winner's camp weigh up options for superstar filly

Chris Hayes celebrates after Tahiyra's victory in the Matron Stakes
Chris Hayes celebrates after Tahiyra's victory in the Matron Stakes at LeopardstownCredit: Patrick McCann

Dermot Weld is excited about what Tahiyra might achieve if she were to stay in training but, before then, the ultimate showdown with Paddington in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot next month remains a possibility.

Tahiyra added a fourth Group 1 to her glittering record when quickening clear to land the Coolmore-sponsored Matron Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday, the best performance of her campaign so far according to her trainer, and was trimmed to 4-1 by Betfair and Paddy Power for the QEII.

That is one possible autumn target for the best three-year-old filly in training, meaning a clash with Paddington, the best three-year-old colt in training at a mile, on Champions Day on October 21.

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 11 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 11 September 2023
