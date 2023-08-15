Sweet Solera winner Fallen Angel set to challenge for Group 1 Moyglare at Irish Champions Festival

Progressive juvenile Fallen Angel has been handed a Group 1 assignment in Ireland next month to further test her Classic credentials.

The Karl Burke-trained filly was introduced at 25-1 by bet365 for next year's Qipco 1,000 Guineas after she stylishly pulled clear of Soprano in the Group 3 Sweet Solera Stakes on Newmarket's July course on Saturday.

She is set to run in the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh on September 10, the second day of the Irish Champions Festival, if the ground is deemed suitable.

British trainers had a brief but fine run in the Moyglare at the start of the last decade, with Sky Lantern (Richard Hannon snr), Rizeena (Clive Brittain) and Cursory Glance (Roger Varian) taking home the spoils between 2012 and 2014.

However, the Group 1 prize has remained in Ireland since with Minding (2015), Love (2019) and Tahiyra (2022) among the race's highest profile winners in that period. Seven British-trained fillies have tried in the last eight runnings, with only Daahyeh – second to Love – finishing better than fifth.

Joe Foley, racing manager to owners Clipper Logistics, said: “We were delighted with the way Fallen Angel won at Newmarket and she’ll probably go to the Moyglare Stud Stakes next depending on the ground. If not, she has the back up of the Group 2 May Hill Stakes at Doncaster a few days later.”

Fallen Angel has shaped as if she would get the 1,000 Guineas trip and Foley is hopeful she will go that far as a juvenile.

He added: “The Group 1 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket would be the plan after her next run.”

An impressive debut winner on good to firm ground at Haydock, Fallen Angel may not have been best suited by the softer surface when she finished second in Sandown's Listed Star Stakes last month. Back on good ground, the Too Darn Hot filly took the opposition apart in the Sweet Solera, which was a launchpad for subsequent champion filly Certify back in 2012.

Aidan O'Brien boasts a strong hand in the early entries for the Moyglare, with Group winners Matrika and Ylang Ylang among his possibles.

