'I'm super impressed' - Fallen Angel cut to 14-1 for the 1,000 Guineas after Sweet Solera romp

Fallen Angel looked a monster on what was billed as 'Dinosaur day' on the July course when scaring off her rivals with ease in the Group 3 Sweet Solera Stakes.

The Clipper Logistics-owned filly gave first-season sire Too Darn Hot his first stakes winner when silencing old rival Soprano under Danny Tudhope.

The 9-4 favourite came from off the pace to win going away over 7f to suggest she would be well at home over a mile in next year's Qipco 1,000 Guineas, for which she was cut to 14-1 (from 25) by Coral.

Subsequent champion two-year-old filly Certify was the last class act to win the contest and she went on to Group 1 success in the Fillies' Mile.

Tudhope said: "We were very confident coming here today. She's so laid-back and travelled so well in the race. She hit the line strong and will go another furlong no problem. We've always liked her at home and she's quite versatile as regards ground."

Winning owner Steve Parkin was away on his yacht in Sardinia but his representative Kat Irmer said: "Fallen Angel went better the further she went and she has a great attitude – I'm super impressed."

Fire alert

David Probert journeyed to the July course for just one ride and with good reason as See The Fire proved much too hot for her rivals in the opening 7f fillies' maiden for newcomers.

The 7-2 chance was confirming the promise of some "exceptional" homework at Andrew Balding's yard when powering out of the Dip to beat Heartfullofstars.

Owner Jeff Smith was enjoying a second juvenile win here in just 24 hours after the success of Ghostwriter on Friday night, and his latest winner could be a force to be reckoned with in black-type company before the season is out.

Smith's racing manager David Bowe said: "She's the best specimen we've had out of Arabian Queen so far and we came here confident as her homework had been exceptional. We'll probably stick to seven furlongs for now, but she has a big future all right."

The race was won by subsequent Group 1 winner Wuheida in 2016 and See The Fire was given an opening quote of 33-1 for next year's 1,000 Guineas by Paddy Power.

Royal winner

The royal colours were seen in the winner's enclosure at the track for the second successive weekend after Lady Wulfrun scored under William Buick.

The stiff 7f was the key to the daughter of Saxon Warrior, who was completing a double for Balding.

Lady Wulfrun and William Buick return to the winner's enclosure

Seven days after Hard To Resist won here for the King and Queen, the 9-4 favourite held off Miss Roberts by a neck.

Buick said: "A win in these colours is always special. Andrew said this filly would enjoy the step up to seven furlongs and better ground, and he was right."

Course-specialist Buick later doubled up when Merlin The Wizard landed the mile handicap for Harry and Roger Charlton.

Firsts all round

The win of Gweedore in the 7f handicap was a first at the track for Scottish trainer Katie Scott and apprentice jockey William Pyle.

The trainer's father Murray said: "It's our first ever runner here and we came down from Kelso as there are no races in Scotland for the horse until the Ayr Gold Cup meeting."

Pyle, who is attached to Craig Lidster, said: "I had a ride here last year, so I've a 50 per cent strike-rate, which is not too bad."

