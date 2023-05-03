'She looks to be a very nice filly' - JP McManus buys impressive Fairyhouse bumper winner

JP McManus has swooped to purchase the exciting mare , a 16-1 shot for next year's mares' novice hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

The Peter Fahey-trained five-year-old was an impressive winner of a Listed mares bumper at last month's Irish Grand National meeting at Fairyhouse, despite facing a whole host of previous winners.

Tiger Bay Queen had been off for 436 days after finishing second in a Gowran Park bumper on Thyestes day in 2022 but defied the absence in some style, surging clear in the closing stages under Jamie Codd for a seven-length success.