Irish Derby and Eclipse both on the table for brilliant City Of Troy as connections mull over tilt on dirt in the Travers Stakes

City Of Troy powers to Derby glory at Epsom
City Of Troy: options open for sensational Epsom heroCredit: John Grossick

The Irish Derby and Coral-Eclipse are in in the mix for City Of Troy as connections mull over their next move with Saturday's spectacular Derby winner, who could bid to emulate his US Triple Crown-winning sire on the dirt in the Travers Stakes at Saratoga in August.

The son of Justify banished memories of his below-par display in the 2,000 Guineas by showing his true colours in the Derby under Ryan Moore, charging to the lead two furlongs out and going on to defeat Ambiente Friendly by two and three-quarter lengths. 

O'Brien has always mooted a potential tilt at a dirt race for the three-year-old and the Travers Stakes still remains a firm option but the Irish Derby on June 30 and the Eclipse at Sandown the following weekend are also possibilities.

