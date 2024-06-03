Irish Derby and Eclipse both on the table for brilliant City Of Troy as connections mull over tilt on dirt in the Travers Stakes
The Irish Derby and Coral-Eclipse are in in the mix for City Of Troy as connections mull over their next move with Saturday's spectacular Derby winner, who could bid to emulate his US Triple Crown-winning sire on the dirt in the Travers Stakes at Saratoga in August.
The son of Justify banished memories of his below-par display in the 2,000 Guineas by showing his true colours in the Derby under Ryan Moore, charging to the lead two furlongs out and going on to defeat Ambiente Friendly by two and three-quarter lengths.
O'Brien has always mooted a potential tilt at a dirt race for the three-year-old and the Travers Stakes still remains a firm option but the Irish Derby on June 30 and the Eclipse at Sandown the following weekend are also possibilities.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
inIreland
- 'I'd like to think she got a push from above' - Pat Smullen's daughter Hannah recalls surreal feeling of first winner
- Tramore: 'This means everything' - joy as Pat Smullen's daughter Hannah partners her first winner
- Free entry to Gowran Park on Monday for first running of track's richest race
- 'Haatem has a massive future' - Richard Hannon says Irish Guineas second can join Rosallion on Group 1 roll of honour
- City Of Troy and Los Angeles to be joined by 50-1 outsider as Aidan O'Brien readies three-strong Derby team
- 'I'd like to think she got a push from above' - Pat Smullen's daughter Hannah recalls surreal feeling of first winner
- Tramore: 'This means everything' - joy as Pat Smullen's daughter Hannah partners her first winner
- Free entry to Gowran Park on Monday for first running of track's richest race
- 'Haatem has a massive future' - Richard Hannon says Irish Guineas second can join Rosallion on Group 1 roll of honour
- City Of Troy and Los Angeles to be joined by 50-1 outsider as Aidan O'Brien readies three-strong Derby team