'She looks exceptionally well' - Dermot Weld hands star filly Tahiyra Irish Champions festival mission at Leopardstown

The Irish Champions Festival, formerly known as Irish Champions Weekend, has received an early and invaluable promotional tool with the news that Tahiyra is being aimed at the Matron Stakes on day one at Leopardstown and the star filly is unlikely to run before then.

Tahiyra has been one of the stars of the season, bouncing back from a narrow defeat to Mawj in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket to win the Irish equivalent on her next start and then sweeping from last to first to land the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The Matron Stakes is one of two Group 1s on Saturday, September 9, at Leopardstown and it is a race Dermot Weld has won twice before with Dress To Thrill in 2002 and Emulous nine years later.

The legendary trainer has his eyes firmly fixed on a third success and he said: "I think at this stage I'd be pretty certain Tahiyra will go straight to the Matron Stakes. She might get an entry in the Desmond Stakes, as a prep for the Matron, but I would say it's more likely she will head straight to the Matron now. That's the way I'm thinking."

Weld was keen to give Tahiyra a mid-summer break following her exploits over the first half of the season in which she ran three times in under seven weeks and the trainer said such a decision has paid handsome dividends.

He explained: "She had a great two-week holiday over in Gilltown Stud. She enjoyed herself immensely and came back full of the joys of spring and I have to say she looks exceptionally well.

Chris Hayes salutes the crowd after Tahiyra won the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker

"She has started back riding out again now and Dean Sinnott who rides her everyday has been thrilled with her. We're very much looking forward to the second half of the year with her and it's always great to have a filly like her in the yard."

There are 46 entries for the Coolmore America 'Justify' Matron Stakes and Tahiyra could clash with the 2022 Coronation Stakes winner Inspiral who also features on the list.

Another notable entry is the unbeaten juvenile Statuette, who has not been seen since making it two from two in the Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes at the Curragh in June of last year.

There was a shock in last year's race, which was won by 16-1 outsider Pearls Galore from the Paddy Twomey yard.

