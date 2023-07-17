What's on this week: top two-year-olds come to the fore and an Irish Oaks to savour

Monday

Picturesque Killarney kicks off its five-day July meeting on Monday with an intriguing Flat card. Anthony Van Dyck won the mile maiden (5.20 ) in 2018 before going onto Derby glory to following season while Donnacha O'Brien has won the race for back-to-back years and runs likely favourite Bremen. He is a son of triple Group 1 winner Sea Siren and was a promising second on his debut.

Killarney is joined in the evening by British action at Windsor and Wolverhampton, while Ayr and Newton Abbot make up the afternoon's racing at opposite ends of the country.

Entries for Saturday's action in Britain are also revealed while the Weatherbys Super Sprint, which has attracted a field of 78 entries, will be whittled down at the confirmation stage.

Tuesday

The Irish Oaks takes place on Saturday and confirmations for the Curragh Classic come through at Tuesday lunchtime. Epsom runner-up Savethelastdance is in contention along with Warm Heart and Azazat.

It is back to County Kerry for the pick of the action on Tuesday, with a familiar face in Peregrine Run among the potential runners in the 2m1f handicap (7.50 ). The 13-year-old is a winner of 20 races including the Mayo National and the Native River Handicap Chase at Chepstow in October but he reverts to the Flat off a mark of 80 – 61lb below his chase rating.

The jump jockey championship is already an exciting battle at this early stage and Sean Bowen, Brian Hughes and Harry Cobden head to Southwell with live chances. Not far away, Nottingham hosts Flat action after afternoon meetings at Beverley and Lingfield.

Wednesday

Yorkshire trainer Patrick Neville enjoyed a Cheltenham Festival breakthrough with The Real Whacker earlier this year and will go for Grade 1 glory in the US with Salvino in the A P Smithwick Memorial Steeplechase Stakes (6.10 ) at Saratoga. Gavin Sheehan takes the ride while Jack Kennedy, Danny Mullins and Robbie Dunne will also feature in the contest.

A formal link-up between Kieran Shoemark and the John and Thady Gosden camp has been widely talked about in the last few days and he has just his second juvenile ride for Clarehaven since the dual training licence was taken out with debutant Bibendum in the 5f maiden stakes (6.10 ) at Yarmouth.

Moon De Vega: seeking at hat-trick at Killarney on Wednesday Credit: Caroline Norris

Killarney's third day includes the Listed Cairn Rouge Stakes (6.50 ), where Paddy Twomey is well represented with Mea Domina and hat-trick chasing Moon De Vega. Racing also comes from Catterick, Bath, Uttoxeter and Wolverhampton. Keep an eye out for Wednesday's Racing Post, where Tom Segal will share his ante-post selections for the St Leger.

Thursday

Oisin Murphy missed out on Saturday's exhilarating July Cup winner Shaquille through suspension and will be back in action at Leicester on Thursday, where he has already been snapped up for four rides. Ivy Avenue (4.50 ) has finished second on her last four starts while Harry The Haggler (5.25 ) has placed when sent off favourite in his last three starts.

Killarney switches to jumps on Thursday but Irish Flat action can be found at Leopardstown where the Meld Stakes (7.25 ) is the Group 3 feature. The JP McManus-owned Trustyourinstinct is 2-2 in his career and is an interesting contender. Racing also takes place at Hamilton and Chepstow in the afternoon and Epsom in the evening.

Friday

Newbury's two-day fixture is a great place to discover top-class two-year-olds, with Limato and Tasleet on the roll of honour for the Listed Rose Bowl Stakes (4.10 ). Asadna could be set for his first start since disappointing in the Coventry Stakes, with Alice Haynes as his new trainer. She also has impressive maiden winner Power Mode entered.

2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean won the 7f novice stakes (2.25) last season and his trainer Andrew Balding has three entered this year including Trafalgar Square, who is a half-brother to Jersey Stakes winner Age Of Kings.

Friday is a feast of Flat action with racing returning to the July course at Newmarket along with cards at Haydock, Nottingham, Hamilton and Pontefract. It is the final day at Killarney while racing also takes place in the evening at Kilbeggan.

Saturday

There are few days like Saturday, where all racing fans are thoroughly catered for. If top-class action is your thing then head to the Curragh for the Irish Oaks (3.45 ) where Savethelastdance looks to go one better than Epsom in what promises to be a strong representation of fillies.

Further Group-race action in Ireland includes the Curragh Cup (4.20 ), a key trial for the Irish St Leger, while there are quality sprints on either side of the Irish sea with the Sapphire Stakes (3.10 ) joined by the Hackwood (3.00) at Newbury.

Warm Heart: Royal Ascot winner could take on Savethelastdance in Saturday's Irish Oaks Credit: Mark Cranham

Newbury's 6f sprint is often a platform for emerging talent yet the pick of the action on the ITV card is the Super Sprint (3.35 ), one of the most unique races of the season. The 5f contest is only open to horses that cost £65,000 or less at the sales and runners are weighted on their sale price. It always attracts a big field with a pot of £250,000 on offer and the cheaper buys have tended to fare better in recent years.

It is Frankie Dettori's first day back from suspension and he has plenty of meetings to choose from, but jumps fans are not forgotten either with Market Rasen staging its Summer Plate (3.15) – one of the early highlights over obstacles – and Cartmel in action too.

It is also a busy day in the north with a card at Ripon in the afternoon and Doncaster and Haydock making up the evening's entertainment.

Sunday

Royal Ascot form is put into the spotlight on the second day at the Curragh meeting where Jersey winner Age Of Kings and Duke of Cambridge fourth Jumbly are among entries for the Minstrel Stakes (3.00 ). Coronation Stakes third Sounds Of Heaven is also among possible runners in the Group 3 Michael John Kennedy Memorial Stakes (4.00 ) later on the card.

There is also jumps action at Stratford and Newton Abbot and Flat racing from Ripon.

