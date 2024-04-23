No change to controversial betting blackout expected as Gambling Regulation Bill comes before government

The chief executive of Horse Racing Ireland does not expect any amendments to the controversial section of the Gambling Regulation Bill that creates a betting advertising watershed when it goes before the Irish government on Wednesday, despite a new survey estimating that 230,000 Irish punters will be driven to the black market.

The survey also predicts the overall cost to the Irish exchequer as a direct consequence of the stringent new regulations will come to around €150 million over the next five years.

The prospect of the racing industry in Ireland being dramatically impacted seems to be edging ever nearer, although HRI boss Suzanne Eade has repeated her promise of last year, pledging that Irish racing's governing body will not allow a situation to occur whereby Irish racing would be removed from Irish television screens.

How exactly that would happen if a blanket ban on betting advertising from 5.30am to 9pm – as is set out under section 141 of the bill – were introduced remains unclear, as both Racing TV and Sky Sports Racing have said it would be financially unviable for them to continue broadcasting in Ireland if the bill remains in its current form.

Furthermore, the third-party report by Frontier Economics, which was commissioned by Flutter, also estimated that section 148 of the bill, which will outlaw inducements, could lead to a €30m reduction in HRI's budget over five years due to the forecast fall in betting tax revenue.

The survey was commissioned to consider the economic effects of the measures proposed in the bill and found 230,000 punters would be driven to the black market at a cost of €150m over the next five years to the revenue commissioner.

James Browne, the minister of state for law reform, is set to propose several amendments to the government's much-criticised bill on Wednesday, but Eade does not expect the most problematic aspect of the legislation to be altered in any way.

Speaking to the Racing Post, she said: "We don't believe there will be any amendments to section 141 of the bill on Wednesday. That's our understanding, but we're still working with them and will continue to work on it. We had a really constructive meeting with the minister and his officials on April 4 and they are very aware of the issues we have with section 141."

She added: "They have committed to resolving the potential issues for us around what's happening in the bill in relation to racecourses, sponsorship and so on. We are expecting those amendments to be voted on this Wednesday, but we don't believe they are going to have any amendments with section 141, so we have to continue working with the minister as there is still a debate to be had in the Seanad on it.

"We feel there is a good bit of merit in what we have proposed and, from our side, we would like to strengthen the section and it would provide ever more support for the younger population and the vulnerable."

When Eade was asked directly about the prospect of any amendments being made to the part of the bill concerning the blanket ban on advertising, and whether there was any prospect of specialised racing channels being ring-fenced from the new regulations, she replied: "Not on Wednesday anyway. We don't believe those sorts of amendments will be issued on Wednesday.

"We'll keep working away with the minister and his officials and address any issues as they come up. They have definitely listened to our concerns. We have more work to do and I don't think anything will happen on section 141 on Wednesday on the Dail side of it."

Eade reiterated her pledge to ensure racing will remain on Irish television screens, although she did not elaborate, saying: "Yes, absolutely. We just wouldn't let that happen."

The Frontier report has warned of the risks attached to the new proposed regulation in the bill and said it could have the opposite effect of what the government desires, with 15 times more players driven to the black market than those who show signs of risky play today.

The report read: "The government and others have talked of a public health risk from gambling and gaming. Paradoxically, the bill as currently drafted would create a far greater public health risk by driving over 200,000 previously protected players into much riskier black markets where there are no player protections. Play moving to the black market, or lost entirely, could cost the Irish revenue commissioners €150m over the next five years."

The report also stated that more than 400,000 safe Irish players would be negatively impacted by inducement bans, stake limits, or win limits.

