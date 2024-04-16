Paddy Woods, Arkle's work-rider and immensely popular figure in Irish racing, dies aged 93

Paddy Woods, who rode Arkle to victory in his final start over hurdles and was the iconic horse's work-rider for much of his career, has died aged 93.

A native of Fairyhouse in County Meath, he was closely associated with Tom Dreaper's stable during the glory years of Arkle, Flyingbolt and Fortria. As a jockey, Woods won two Irish Grand Nationals at his local track for Dreaper, first on Last Link in 1963 and again two years later aboard Splash, with Arkle's famous victory in the race sandwiched in between in 1964 and Flyingbolt's coming a year after in 1966.

Woods also won the Troytown Chase on Splash in 1964 and took the Navan showpiece again five years later on Dreaper's Baby Snatcher. An immensely popular and affably mischievous figure, Woods was emulated by his son Franny, who also won two Irish Nationals in three years aboard Son Of War in 1994 and Feathered Gale in 1996.

Jim Dreaper, who succeeded his father in 1972 and passed on the licence to his son Tom recently, spoke fondly of Woods on Tuesday. "Paddy was a great, cute man. He'd know when a horse was right and when a horse was wrong," Dreaper said. "He was a pivotal part of the team when there were proper horses here. Not very men rode more than one National winner and he rode two, for the same owner, and he won on Arkle."

Born in 1930, Woods began his time in racing after he finished primary school and worked at Dan Moore's stables near his home in Fairyhouse. He then spent three years with Charlie Rogers before returning to Moore, and in 1956 he moved to Tom Dreaper's Greenogue yard, where he played a key role in the seminal career of Arkle. Apart from being his dedicated work-rider, he had a 100 per cent record on him, winning the President's Hurdle aboard him at Gowran Park in 1962, his only outing on 'Himself' in a race.

While there is often debate as to whether Flyingbolt might have been Arkle's equal or better in terms of raw ability, Woods, who later trained himself, was adamant there was no comparison between the three-time Gold Cup hero and his stablemate, who won the 1966 Champion Chase before finishing third in the Champion Hurdle 24 hours later and then triumphing at Fairyhouse, having already won the Thyestes Chase earlier that year. He also won the original iterations of the Irish Champion Hurdle and Supreme Novices' Hurdle in 1964.

"I was privileged to work for Mr Dreaper for 15 years during the heady days of Arkle and Flyingbolt and I used to ride Arkle out every day for three years," Woods told the Racing Post in 2020. "I turned 90 the other day, but I remember riding Arkle as though it were yesterday. You would have to stop him galloping yourself, as he would have kept going forever.

"Flyingbolt was a brilliant horse, but he was no Arkle. Pat Taaffe was one of the best judges there ever was and he had no hesitation in saying he would have ridden Arkle over Flyingbolt if they had ever clashed. He was in no doubt."

Of the debate, Dreaper said on Tuesday: "He was always associated with Arkle, and Liam McLoughlin – that's the father of Dermot, who trains – was always associated with Flyingbolt. To put it politely now, they agreed to differ. The view that Arkle was the better horse wouldn't have been unanimous, but he couldn't see anything beating Arkle."

Woods was known for his effusive personality. He loved to talk, a trait Dreaper remembers fondly.

"He was like a clockwork doll. You'd turn him on and then you'd be hoping the battery would run out! He was a great character," he said. "He was a great GAA supporter as well and would often have got a seat fairly close to the dugout and he'd let [former Meath manager] Sean Boylan or whoever it was know what they were doing wrong. He was a great man. There was only two ways to do anything with him – his way and the wrong way."

Funeral details for Woods have yet to be confirmed.