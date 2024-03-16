Mark Walsh and Patrick Mullins to miss crucial days of Fairyhouse Easter Festival after Cheltenham whip bans

Jockeys Mark Walsh and Patrick Mullins will miss crucial days of the Fairyhouse Easter Festival after they were given whip bans from the Cheltenham Festival.

The BHA's whip review committee on Friday found Walsh used the whip in the incorrect place on Fact To File after the final fence in Wednesday's Brown Advisory Novices' Chase .

The Willie Mullins-trained Fact To File was 8-13 favourite and won by three and three-quarter lengths under Walsh, who is suspended for four days from Saturday March 30 to Tuesday April 2 inclusive.

Mullins received an eight-day ban after his ride on 7-4 favourite Embassy Gardens in Tuesday's National Hunt Challenge Cup . He was found to have used his whip without giving his mount time to respond and in the incorrect place after the second-last fence when finishing second behind Corbetts Cross.

The champion amateur rider will be available to ride on the first and third days of the three-day festival at Fairyhouse, including Irish Grand National day, as he will be sidelined on March 31, April 2, 4, 7, 11, 15, 19 and 21.

Fairyhouse's three-day meeting starts on March 30, with the Irish Grand National on April 1.

Read these next:

'The 33-1 may not last long' - our experts find the early value after tipping 16-1 Ballyburn and 12-1 Teahupoo last year

ITV hails Cheltenham audience figures and urges the sport to recognise how popular the festival is with viewers

'There'll be a fight knowing the sorcerer and his apprentice' - Dan Skelton owner excited by trainer's title challenge

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.