'The 33-1 may not last long' - our experts find the early value after tipping 16-1 Ballyburn and 12-1 Teahupoo last year

The curtain may have only just come down on the Cheltenham Festival but there is plenty of value to be had in looking ahead to next year's meeting. David Jennings and Robbie Wilders made the most of the ante-post markets to snag winners Teahupoo (12-1) and Ballyburn (16-1) at double figures and seek to repeat the feat as our experts pick out their best bets for the 2025 festival. . .

Jonbon

Champion Chase, 10-1 with Betfair

Nico de Boinville was adamant Jonbon could beat El Fabiolo in this year's Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase when appearing on the Racing Post's Cheltenham Festival preview show.