'It's a lack of basic understanding or misrepresenting the facts' - HRI chief blasts rebel tracks over media rights deal

The chief executive of Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) has blasted the five United Irish Racecourses (UIR) tracks which did not sign up to the new €47 million-a-year media rights deal and described the publication of confidential contract terms as a "breach of the strict confidentiality terms".

On the day the HRI board unanimously approved the signing of a new deal, confirming that racing from 21 Irish courses will be shown on Racing TV from the start of 2024, Suzanne Eade did not hold back in her criticism of those who rejected the deal.

UIR, which comprises Thurles, Kilbeggan, Sligo, Roscommon and Limerick, has described the deal as "inequitable". It said its members had lost trust in HRI, argued that the authority is taking 20 per cent in pre-race data charges when "it should be taking no more than two per cent for their pre-race data", and stated that HRI receives €7m directly from the deal and that its four racecourses (Fairyhouse, Leopardstown, Navan and Tipperary) will each earn seven figures.

It has this week written to Charlie McConalogue, the minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, asking him to intervene on its behalf, having also challenged the constitutionality of the HRI media rights committee being authorised in legislation to negotiate these deals.

With the deal now done, Eade took the opportunity to hit back, saying: "Any attempt to paint the tender process as unfair, or the distribution model as unjust, is either lacking a basic understanding of the media rights landscape or is misrepresenting the facts."

Eade went on to raise significant concerns about confidential information surrounding the expiring deal being put in the public domain, adding: "HRI is extremely concerned that confidential information pertaining to the existing media rights arrangements appears to have been disclosed in breach of the strict confidentiality terms within the existing contract.

Racing TV presenters in Ireland (left to right): Kate Harrington, Kevin O'Ryan, Gary O'Brien, Ruby Walsh and Donn McClean

"It is deeply regrettable that confidential and commercially sensitive information within the proposed contractual arrangements for the future rights also appears to have been disclosed.

"Despite recession, Covid and a myriad of challenges, racecourses small and large have not just survived, but most have thrived, through two decades of a collective approach on media rights. They have done so for a number of reasons, but primarily because of the strength of staying united and keeping sight of the bigger picture.

"Much has been said in the media of the HRI earnings in this media rights agreement but without acknowledging that the earnings go directly back to developing the industry, assisting racecourses with capital development grants, paying for other racecourse supports and contributing to the funding of additional fixtures which provide opportunities for owners, trainers, jockeys and all industry participants."

Eade disclosed some details of the new deal with Sports Information Services and Racecourse Media Group, which has a significant performance element factored in. Each course will receive revenues largely derived from the betting turnover and streaming on their respective fixtures and there are safeguards built into the new arrangements with each venue guaranteed at least its 2022 average per race income in 2024.

An easing-in provision has also been included for the first three years of the new deal to assist smaller courses as the model moves to a turnover basis, while the Association of Irish Racecourses chairman Conor O'Neill has already suggested that, with the five UIR tracks out of the equation, the 21 remaining tracks may now see their revenues increased due to the manner in which some of the funds are distributed.

Eade added: "Irish media rights revenues have increased by nearly 50 per cent since the last deal was agreed at the end of 2015 and grew more than six-fold between 2007 and 2022. Based on future growth projections, it is hoped that the total value could grow by an estimated further 50 per cent by 2028.

"The outcome has been a long-term deal which will underpin the financial viability of racecourses until at least 2028 and has been unanimously approved by the media rights committee, the board of HRI and the board of AIR."

The UIR tracks are expected to end up on Sky Sports Racing if a deal with the broadcaster and Arena Racing Company can be negotiated in time.

Read these next:

is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.