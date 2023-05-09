Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland
premium

Irish racing could return to Sky Sports in 2024 after five tracks reject RMG/SIS media rights deal

Thurles stage a decent quality seven race card this afternoon
Thurles: one of five tracks to reject the dealCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The Irish media rights saga took a spectacular twist on Tuesday when five of the country's 26 tracks rejected a five-year deal worth €47 million, meaning some action could return to Sky Sports next year.

At an extraordinary general meeting of the Association of Irish Racecourses (Air) held at the Keadeen Hotel in Newbridge, all five members of United Irish Racecourses (UIR) voted against the deal on the table from Racecourse Media Group and Sports Information Services, leaving Kilbeggan, Limerick, Roscommon, Sligo and Thurles to go their ways and negotiate a separate deal, presumably with Arena Racing Company which will mean Irish racing could return to Sky Sports Racing in 2024.

Paul Hensey, chief executive of Air, admitted that unanimous agreement on the deal would have been preferable but pointed out that only a relatively small percentage of fixtures will be lost from Racing TV as a result of the five tracks rejecting the contract. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 9 May 2023Last updated 17:44, 9 May 2023
icon
more inIreland
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inIreland