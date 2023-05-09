Irish racing could return to Sky Sports in 2024 after five tracks reject RMG/SIS media rights deal

The Irish media rights saga took a spectacular twist on Tuesday when five of the country's 26 tracks rejected a five-year deal worth €47 million, meaning some action could return to Sky Sports next year.

At an extraordinary general meeting of the Association of Irish Racecourses (Air) held at the Keadeen Hotel in Newbridge, all five members of United Irish Racecourses (UIR) voted against the deal on the table from Racecourse Media Group and Sports Information Services, leaving Kilbeggan, Limerick, Roscommon, Sligo and Thurles to go their ways and negotiate a separate deal, presumably with Arena Racing Company which will mean Irish racing could return to Sky Sports Racing in 2024.

Paul Hensey, chief executive of Air, admitted that unanimous agreement on the deal would have been preferable but pointed out that only a relatively small percentage of fixtures will be lost from Racing TV as a result of the five tracks rejecting the contract.