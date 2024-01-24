Fastorslow set for Galopin Des Champs rematch as Martin Brassil confirms Dublin Racing Festival target

Martin Brassil believes Fastorslow is the most potent threat to Galopin Des Champs' bid for a second Cheltenham Gold Cup and will have him ready to take on his big rival again at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Unless conditions are extremely testing, the Irish Gold Cup is the prime target for Fasterslow, who has beaten Galopin Des Champs the last two times they have met.

After finishing an agonising second to subsequent Grand National winner Corach Rambler in last season's Ultima at Cheltenham, Fastorslow caused a 20-1 upset at Punchestown when reeling in the first two home in the Gold Cup, Galopin Des Champs and Bravemansgame, on his final start of last season in April.

This season he banished any notion that his Punchestown performance was a flash in the pan by cementing himself as one of the top staying chasers in training, when landing the John Durkan back at the same track on his seasonal reappearance in November, again leaving Galopin Des Champs in his wake back in third.

Brassil had intended on running Fasterslow in the Savills Chase at Christmas, but ultimately decided to swerve that engagement due to the testing conditions, while Galopin Des Champs subsequently put in a dazzling performance, finishing 23 lengths clear of Gerri Colombe .

Fastorslow wins the Punchestown Gold Cup in April from Galopin Des Champs and Bravemansgame Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Fastorslow finished behind Mullins' Gold Cup hero in last season's John Durkan , but having twice conquered his old rival, the Irish Gold Cup is set to host another leg in the saga.

Brassil said: "He's entered in the 2m1f Grade 1 in case it came up heavy ground, but the preferred option is the Irish Gold Cup.

"We're very happy with him and he was ready to run at Christmas. He's a very easy horse to watch as he eats well, loves his work and thrives on what he does.

"He's versatile with regards to ground, but we just felt we didn't need to run him on heavy ground at Christmas when the Irish Gold Cup was another option."

Fastorslow has been priced up at 11-4 to confirm placings with 1-2 favourite Galopin Des Champs at Leopardstown, and Brassil believes his horse is currently the most potent threat to the reigning champion.

"Galopin Des Champs is a top-class horse and a Gold Cup winner so he's always going to be a hard horse to crack. Going back over three miles on softer ground will be a plus for him and we haven't raced against him in those conditions so we'll find out.

"Our horse is after beating him twice so it looks like he's the main challenger. I'm not saying he'll beat him every time he meets him, but I'm sure they have plenty of respect for our horse anyway, as I have for theirs.

"We were only hopeful he'd finish in the first three in the John Durkan, we weren't expecting him to win. I felt there was plenty of improvement to come from him so hopefully there will be.

Martin Brassil: "We weren't expecting him to win the John Durkan - I felt there was plenty of improvement to come" Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"It's fairly easy to get up in the mornings when you've a horse like him and we've some other very nice ones. They just happen to be here at the one time, but Fastorslow is the star attraction and hopefully he can continue to do what he's been doing. I have often had one or two nice horses together, but this would be the best time of my career. I'm in a privileged position, I feel."

The Grand National-winning trainer believes Fastorslow's speed is a formidable attribute and is hopeful he can demonstrate his liking for Cheltenham in March after finishing runner-up in the 2022 Coral Cup as well last season's Ultima.

"He gave Corach Rambler weight when runner-up to him at Cheltenham last season and he went on to be a really strong National winner. He's not short of pace, is very slick over a fence and makes ground at every fence. Over 16 or 18 fences, that all adds up.

"The Ultima was only his fourth run over fences and his first in a handicap so he was really thrown in the deep end. There was always going to be improvement and thankfully he showed that at Punchestown twice."

Brassil also explained the amusing origins of Fastorslow's curious name: "He was in training with Arnaud Chaille-Chaille in France, who doesn't speak any English, so the man who acts as his agent rang Sean [Mulryan, owner] to say the horse needed a name.

"Sean asked him fairly sharply, 'is he fast or slow?' and the agent said thank you and hung up! I'm glad he's a more fast than slow anyway."

Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup (Leopardstown, February 3)

Paddy Power: 1-2 Galopin Des Champs, 11-4 Fastorslow, 6 Gerri Colombe, Gentlemansgame, 8 Conflated, 20 bar.

Read more here

Big Trials day juvenile showdown on the cards as James Owen outlines plan for Triumph favourite Burdett Road

French star Theleme out of Stayers' Hurdle to leave Teahupoo edging favouritism for Cheltenham Festival prize

'His ante-post odds could plummet on Trials day' - early fancies for the novice hurdles at the Cheltenham Festival

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.