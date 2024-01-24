French ace Theleme ruled out of Stayers' Hurdle after suffering setback

Reigning French Champion Hurdler Theleme will not run in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival after suffering a setback.

Racing manager Bertrand Le Metayer said: "It's not serious but we'll have to back off him for two or three weeks and, with his intended prep run only 20 days before Cheltenham, we can't take the risk."

The seven-year-old was disputing favouritism with Teahupoo at around 4-1 for the three-mile championship and had been scheduled to warm up for his first assignment in Britain with a spin on the Flat at Tarbes.

Le Metayer, who manages the interests of British-based owners the Gordon Family, added: "We wanted to arrive at Cheltenham in the best form possible. The horse is lame and Arnaud [Chaille-Chaille] knows we could be doing the horse some damage instead of coming back stronger in 2025

"It’s just a small setback and we know the horse, he’ll be fine; it’s just the timing. He should be fit again for the spring in France and we haven’t given up on the idea of Cheltenham. We’ll try again next year."

