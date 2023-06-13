'Disparaging, cruel and hurtful' - leading Australian owner apologises for savage criticism of trainer Sheila Lavery

A director of one of Australia's biggest ownership groups has issued an apology for being "disparaging" and "malicious" towards County Meath trainer Sheila Lavery in a bad-mouthed promotional video sent out after purchasing a horse from her yard.

Luke Murrell, from Australian Bloodstock, has admitted full responsibility for the contents of a clip posted on social media to advertise shares in New Energy, who was bought from Lavery just days earlier.

In a two-minute outburst he criticised the trainer's ability, her horse's fitness and consistency and record in stakes races to conclude New Energy could be expected to make major improvement having left the yard to be trained in Australia.

Lavery occupies 17th place of 278 in the Irish Flat trainers' championship with an 11 per cent strike-rate, higher than six of the trainers above her in the standings.

The clip has since been deleted following a flurry of furious replies on social media. Murrell said excitement got the better of him as he withdrew comments directed at Lavery and anyone associated with New Energy. He extended his apologies to all who were offended by the comments.

New Energy, who was regularly ridden by Robbie Colgan, was the best prospect for Lavery's stable since Lady Kaya – second in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket – suffered a fatal injury before Royal Ascot in 2019.

The Lavery family said they were "gutted" to sell the four-year-old, who outran odds of 40-1 to finish second in last season's Irish 2,000 Guineas.

His new connections will now aim him at the Cox Plate, one of Australia's biggest races.

New Energy: sold to race in Australia Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

In a post on Australian Bloodstock's website, Murrell wrote: "I must admit that my emotions and excitement in relation to the purchase of this horse got the better of me and I used some language in that video which was extremely disparaging, untrue, cruel, malicious and hurtful to the people either mentioned or implied.

"The video and comments by me went online without being edited or checked and I'm not going to make any excuses to justify the comments because there is no excuse. None at all.

"But nothing I can say, whether it be emotions or stress or words used to encourage a buyer, nothing at all excuses the comments made by me in the promotional video which were related to some very good people, Sheila Lavery, Robbie Colgan and any person associated with the horse.

"I unreservedly withdraw any comments that have caused harm or distress to those three people, Sheila’s staff and any persons connected to them as family, friends or colleagues in the racing industry."

Lavery said she was unable to comment when contacted by the Racing Post.

It is not the first time Murrell has caused controversy with his remarks. In 2016, he was fined A$5,000 (£2,692/€3,142) for a Facebook post in which he questioned whether rival trainer Chris Waller had used team tactics during a race. He apologised two days later, but was disciplined for conduct deemed prejudicial to the image of racing.

Australian Bloodstock owned last year's Melbourne Cup winner Gold Trip and were also successful in the country's biggest race with Protectionist in 2014.

