'I want to ride all over the world' - Hollie Doyle bags more Classic success with Oaks d'Italia victory

Hollie Doyle will continue to seek opportunities to expand her glittering international CV after landing the Oaks d'Italia on Sunday.

The jockey, who won her first Classic last year when partnering Nashwa to victory in the Prix de Diane, picked up the ride aboard Shavasana after the Stefano Botti-trained filly was recently purchased by Japanese owner Yoshida Katsumi, and she sandwiched a trip to San Siro in between riding a winner at Lingfield on Saturday and a double at the same track on Monday.

While she did not have the opportunity to do much sightseeing on her visit to Milan, Doyle arrived back in Britain with the Group 2 trophy and added her name to the roll of honour alongside legendary jockeys Willie Carson, Walter Swinburn, Frankie Dettori and Kieren Fallon. She is the first female rider to win the race.

Doyle, who enjoyed a spell in Japan last winter alongside husband Tom Marquand, also has good wins in Qatar, Germany and Hong Kong on her resumé and is keen to explore wider opportunities to showcase her talents in the saddle.

"I'd never ridden at San Siro before," she said. "I went out and had a pretty good look at the track – it was a lovely course to ride. It was one of their biggest racedays and everyone was really passionate and I think they were happy for me to be there. I was made to feel very welcome."

Doyle dictated the pace aboard Shavasana, and the Premio Regina Elena Italian 1,000 Guineas winner dispelled stamina doubts and stuck on dourly over the one-mile-three-furlong trip to defeat the 11-5 favourite View Zabeel by half a length.

"The filly was very straightforward to ride," Doyle said. "There was a question mark over whether she'd stay the trip as she'd been very exuberant over a mile, but her pedigree said she would stay and thankfully she did.

Hollie Doyle: was winning her second Classic after Nashwa's French Oaks success last year Credit: Mike Egerton (Getty Images)

"She's got a lot of talent and the race worked out nicely for me. When I walked the track I was conscious of getting taken on because the straight is four or five furlongs long, but she ended up being quite relaxed and I got a nice lead."

She added: "I want to ride all over the world and when I get spare rides and opportunities like this I don't want to turn them down."

The race was downgraded to a Group 2 in 2007 but has been used as a stepping stone to top-level success, most notably in 2011 when it was won by subsequent Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Danedream.

Shavasana is unlikely to be aimed at that particular test but will still head to France when she joins her new trainer Francis Graffard at his yard in Chantilly.

Graffard said: "She's a good filly who fights really hard and on Sunday she showed her bravery. She will arrive with me this week and we will study the options before deciding on a programme for her. I don't see her stepping up in trip."

