'She's having a little holiday' - next target undetermined for Epsom heroine Ezeliya
Dermot Weld has yet to make a decision on where his new star filly Ezeliya goes next as she enjoys a short holiday following her Classic-winning heroics in the Oaks.
The legendary trainer won his first Oaks with Blue Wind back in 1981 and 43 years later he won his second with Ezeliya, who announced herself as being yet another top-notch Rosewell House resident with an exceptional display at Epsom last month when beating Dance Sequence by three lengths.
Always in the right place at the right time under Chris Hayes, the 13-2 shot skipped clear entering the final furlong and received a Racing Post Rating of 115 for the performance.
