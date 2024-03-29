Confirmed declarations for Sunday's Grade 1s at Fairyhouse with Jade De Grugy one of ten for Willie Mullins in 18-runner race

Willie Mullins saddles ten of the 18 runners in Sunday's Grade 1 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Honeysuckle Mares' Novice Hurdle (2.35 ) at Fairyhouse, with his Cheltenham Festival fourth Jade De Grugy heading his team.

Gordon Elliott's ante-post favourite and festival second Brighterdaysahead was not declared. The pair clashed in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle this month behind Golden Ace.

Jade De Grugy, the mount of Paul Townend, is joined in the line-up by stablemates and Grade 3 winner Fun Fun Fun and Friends , who has a 2-2 record, among others.

Fun Fun Fun: will be ridden by Patrick Mullins at Fairyhouse Credit: Caroline Norris

The trainer has won four of the last six runnings with Augusta Kate (2017), Laurina (2018), Brandy Love (2022) and Ashroe Diamond (2023). Honeysuckle was successful in 2019.

The sole British runner will be the Fergal O'Brien-trained Springtime Promise , who is seeking a four-timer after wins at Huntingdon, Sedgefield and Sandown. The trainer's Dysart Enos, who was a strong fancy at the festival before being ruled out with injury, will instead head to Aintree.

Henry de Bromhead runs Look To The West , Pastorale , Tareze and Theatre Native , with Gavin Cromwell declaring Bioluminescence and Only By Night . Jessica Harrington runs Jetara , who has won three of her last four starts.

Spillane's Tower (left) and Blood Destiny are set to renew their rivalry at Fairyhouse Credit: Patrick McCann

In the day's other Grade 1, the WilllowWarm Gold Cup (4.55 ), Mullins and Elliott will face off with Blood Destiny and Tactical Move coming from Closutton and Saint Felicien and Zanahiyr running for the last-named trainer. Mullins did not declare Il Etait Temps.

However, neither trainer has the favourite, who is the Jimmy Mangan-trained Spillane's Tower . He beat Blood Destiny in a Grade 3 novice chase at Punchestown in January before finishing second to the same rival at Navan this month. Flanking Maneuver and Thecompanysergeant complete the seven-runner field.

Mares' Novice Hurdle runners and riders

A Penny A Hundred Pavel Slozil

Bioluminescence Mark Walsh

Cuta Des As Brian Hayes

Friends Richard Deegan

Fun Fun Fun Patrick Mullins

Iris Emery Jody McGarvey

Jade De Grugy Paul Townend

Jetara Jack Kennedy

Judicieuse Allen Phillip Enright

Look To The West Darragh O'Keeffe

Only By Night Keith Donoghue

Paggane Donagh Meyler

Pastorale Adrian Heskin

Pink In The Park Danny Mullins

Spindleberry Michael O'Sullivan

Spingtime Promise Conor Brace

Tareze Sam Ewing

Theatre Native Rachael Blackmore

WillowWarm Gold Cup runners and riders

Blood Destiny Paul Townend

Flanking Maneuver Sam Ewing

Saint Felicien Jack Kennedy

Spillane's Tower Mark Walsh

Tactical Move Danny Mullins

Thecompanysergeant Donagh Meyler

Zanahiyr Keith Donoghue

Read more . . .

Who remains in contention for the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday?

Fairyhouse Easter festival expected to be run on heavy ground this weekend

Who will win the 2024 Irish Grand National based on previous trends?

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.