Confirmed declarations for Sunday's Grade 1s at Fairyhouse with Jade De Grugy one of ten for Willie Mullins in 18-runner race
Willie Mullins saddles ten of the 18 runners in Sunday's Grade 1 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Honeysuckle Mares' Novice Hurdle (2.35) at Fairyhouse, with his Cheltenham Festival fourth Jade De Grugy heading his team.
Gordon Elliott's ante-post favourite and festival second Brighterdaysahead was not declared. The pair clashed in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle this month behind Golden Ace.
Jade De Grugy, the mount of Paul Townend, is joined in the line-up by stablemates and Grade 3 winner Fun Fun Fun and Friends, who has a 2-2 record, among others.
The trainer has won four of the last six runnings with Augusta Kate (2017), Laurina (2018), Brandy Love (2022) and Ashroe Diamond (2023). Honeysuckle was successful in 2019.
The sole British runner will be the Fergal O'Brien-trained Springtime Promise, who is seeking a four-timer after wins at Huntingdon, Sedgefield and Sandown. The trainer's Dysart Enos, who was a strong fancy at the festival before being ruled out with injury, will instead head to Aintree.
Henry de Bromhead runs Look To The West, Pastorale, Tareze and Theatre Native, with Gavin Cromwell declaring Bioluminescence and Only By Night. Jessica Harrington runs Jetara, who has won three of her last four starts.
In the day's other Grade 1, the WilllowWarm Gold Cup (4.55), Mullins and Elliott will face off with Blood Destiny and Tactical Move coming from Closutton and Saint Felicien and Zanahiyr running for the last-named trainer. Mullins did not declare Il Etait Temps.
However, neither trainer has the favourite, who is the Jimmy Mangan-trained Spillane's Tower. He beat Blood Destiny in a Grade 3 novice chase at Punchestown in January before finishing second to the same rival at Navan this month. Flanking Maneuver and Thecompanysergeant complete the seven-runner field.
Mares' Novice Hurdle runners and riders
A Penny A Hundred Pavel Slozil
Bioluminescence Mark Walsh
Cuta Des As Brian Hayes
Friends Richard Deegan
Fun Fun Fun Patrick Mullins
Iris Emery Jody McGarvey
Jade De Grugy Paul Townend
Jetara Jack Kennedy
Judicieuse Allen Phillip Enright
Look To The West Darragh O'Keeffe
Only By Night Keith Donoghue
Paggane Donagh Meyler
Pastorale Adrian Heskin
Pink In The Park Danny Mullins
Spindleberry Michael O'Sullivan
Spingtime Promise Conor Brace
Tareze Sam Ewing
Theatre Native Rachael Blackmore
WillowWarm Gold Cup runners and riders
Blood Destiny Paul Townend
Flanking Maneuver Sam Ewing
Saint Felicien Jack Kennedy
Spillane's Tower Mark Walsh
Tactical Move Danny Mullins
Thecompanysergeant Donagh Meyler
Zanahiyr Keith Donoghue
Published on 29 March 2024inIreland
Last updated 11:26, 29 March 2024
