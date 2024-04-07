Aidan O'Brien keeps faith and sticks with Curragh plan for Auguste Rodin after latest blowout

Aidan O'Brien remains optimistic Auguste Rodin can return to his brilliant best this season, despite a disappointing reappearance in the Sheema Classic, and heaped praise upon Ryan Moore for ensuring last year's Derby hero didn't have an unnecessary hard race in defeat.

Auguste Rodin has become something of a Jekyll and Hyde character. From the blowout in last year's 2,000 Guineas to brilliance in the Derby; from another blowout in the King George to the brilliance of his Irish Champion Stakes triumph; from his spine-tingling Santa Anita display in the Breeders' Cup Turf to yet another blowout in Dubai.

O'Brien is once again happy to put a line through the latest puncture and said the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh on May 26 remains the next port of call.

When asked how Auguste Rodin has been since returning to Ballydoyle, O'Brien said: "He's good, and everything seems good with him. We have just put a line through the race. It was a tactical affair and we just got caught in the wrong part of it.

Auguste Rodin finishes tailed off in the Sheema Classic Credit: Edward Whitaker

He added: "The good thing about Ryan [Moore] is when things go wrong like that he accepts it very quickly. He knows what's happening so the horses don't have hard races which is great."

On future plans, he said: "We're looking at going to the Curragh for the Tattersalls Gold Cup with him if everything is right. That's the plan at the moment."

Luxembourg was another Dubai disappointment. He trailed in 14th of the 15 finishers in the Dubai Turf , but the Coronation Cup at Epsom on Derby weekend remains on the agenda.

O'Brien said: "We'll give Luxembourg a little break and he will probably end up somewhere before Ascot. He could be a Coronation Cup type or maybe the Tattersalls Gold Cup and we might try to split them up."

