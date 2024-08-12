More US joy for Charlie Appleby as 'very uncomplicated' Nations Pride lands Arlington Million under William Buick

Nations Pride continued Charlie Appleby's golden year in the US with success in the $1 million Arlington Million Stakes at Colonial Downs on Sunday.

The start of the meeting might have been delayed due to technical issues, but Nations Pride showed he was in full working order when powering clear in the closing stages to win by a length and three quarters as the even-money favourite.

Although outsider Sugoi had opened up a huge lead down the back straight, the field had bunched up swinging for home with the Godolphin five-year-old ready to pounce under William Buick.

Nations Pride traded blows with a tiring Talk Of The Nation heading to the final furlong before drawing away for victory, with Integration and the Charlie Hills-trained Ancient Rome staying on to take second and third.

Having already been successful in Britain, Germany, Canada, Dubai and the US, it was yet another international prize for the son of Teofilo, who boosted his prize-money earnings to just shy of £2.7 million following a fourth top-level win.

Buick said: "Nations Pride is a very good horse. He's very uncomplicated and does exactly what you like. He's a pleasure to ride.

"He has taken so well to North American racing. A mile and a quarter is probably his best trip, although he can stretch out to an easy mile and a half. We will see what Charlie and the team does with him next."

Appleby, who has also won US Grade 1s this year with Cinderella's Dream, Measured Time and Master Of The Seas, has the option of the Breeders' Cup Turf for Nations Pride, with the race serving as a 'win and you're in' qualifier.

The victory was a welcome one for Appleby and Godolphin after what was proving to be a frustrating day in the US following the earlier defeats of three short-priced favourites.

Mischief Magic never recovered from a slow start under Buick when seventh in a conditions sprint on the Colonial Downs undercard won by Dream Shake, who provided British-born jockey Ben Curtis with a major success.

There was also disappointment in the two Grade 1s at Saratoga, where Ottoman Fleet finished third behind Carl Spackler in the Fourstardave Handicap and Legend Of Time was chased down near the line by Carson's Run in the Saratoga Derby .

