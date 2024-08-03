'She's a classy filly' - Charlie Appleby and William Buick strike with Cinderella's Dream in Saratoga Oaks

Charlie Appleby and William Buick combined to win the Grade 2 Saratoga Oaks with Cinderella's Dream .

The Godolphin-owned three-year-old produced a powerful turn of foot in the closing stages of the 1m1½f contest to deny the Frankie Dettori-ridden Kathynmarissa by one and a half lengths.

It is the second time in three years that Appleby and Buick have won the $388,000 (£297,000) prize after With The Moonlight scored for the pair in 2022.

The victory was Cinderella's Dream's sixth in seven starts, with the daughter of Shamardal following up her Grade 1 success in the Belmont Oaks last month.

Appleby said: "She's obviously a classy filly. The only reservation I had was that she put up such a big speed figure there last time that I was always concerned whether there would be a bounce after that. To be fair to the team, they were always confident that she was in good order.

"She's gone out there and done it comfortably. You could see that when William started taking her back on the turn and waiting instead of making that move earlier. He waited until the straight and just let her stride out under a hands and heels ride."

The Grade 1 Taylor Stakes at Woodbine on September 14 and the Grade 1 Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup at Keeneland are options for the winner, while Appleby also hinted at a tilt at the Breeders' Cup.

He added: "We'll take a view on the Breeders' Cup. What she would take to that meeting would be plenty of experience and in the Breeders' Cup you need that along with a good draw."

Cinderella's Dream's connections will bid to follow up their big-race success in the Saratoga Derby (8.21) this evening. Buick will ride five-time winner Legend Of Time in the eight-runner contest, with his rivals including the Aidan O'Brien-trained Diego Velazquez , who is the mount of Ryan Moore.

Read this next:

Ryan Moore and William Buick clash at Saratoga as Ballydoyle and Godolphin targets Saturday night Grade 1

Maximum Security officially disqualified from 2020 Saudi Cup with prize-money redistributed

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.