California venue Del Mar 'delighted' to be chosen as hosts of 2024 Breeders' Cup

Del Mar will host the Breeders' Cup for a third time in 2024, organisers announced on Thursday.

The California site, an iconic seaside venue opened in 1937, staged the prestigious two-day fixture in 2017 and again four years later when Yibir, Space Blues and Modern Games were winners for Charlie Appleby, William Buick and Godolphin.

That meeting was also significant for Japan, which enjoyed breakthrough Breeders' Cup victories with Loves Only You in the Filly & Mare Turf and Distaff heroine Marche Lorraine, ridden by Oisin Murphy.

Prize-money for the event, due to take place on November 1 and 2, is forecast to top $31 million and Breeders' Cup president and chief executive Drew Fleming is relishing successive trips to California, as Santa Anita hosts the meeting later this year.

He said: "We are delighted to announce that the world championships will be returning to Del Mar next year for what is sure to be an unforgettable two-year run on the west coast.

"Breeders' Cup has always been a strong supporter of California racing and we look forward to showcasing this wonderful venue once again to our horsemen and fans from around the world."

Del Mar, where Aidan O'Brien landed the Juvenile Turf in 2017 with Mendelssohn, is not far from San Diego, whose mayor Todd Gloria added: "We're thrilled San Diego has been selected to host the Breeders' Cup again in 2024.

"Hosting prestigious international events like this one gives us the opportunity to showcase our beautiful region to fans and industry leaders from around the world. We look forward to welcoming the best in horseracing talent back to Del Mar for an exciting event."

