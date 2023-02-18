'If they're rated less than 90 then we need to get rid - they don't pay for themselves'

The Dooley brothers might sound like an Irish folk band but they are actually three siblings from Manchester who are hoping to hit the big time on the international stage.

Their syndicate is involved in two runners at the Amir Sword festival in Qatar on Saturday having started their venture after a chance encounter in their local pub in 2019.

The brothers, James, Mark and David, are now mixing it with the likes of former England striker Michael Owen in the ownership ranks, where they have already enjoyed much success in Ireland and more recently Britain.

The Dooleys are part-owners of the fancied in Saturday's opener, the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Cup (). He is trained by their main go-to man Ado McGuinness, while their Owen connection has led to a share in , who contests the Dukhan Sprint () for Hugo Palmer.

Officially known as Dooley Thoroughbreds, the venture is mainly for family and friends of the trio and aims to cover costs, such as the 130,000gns for Real Appeal, so those wanting to join a fun syndicate for £100 or so may want to look elsewhere.

Real Appeal heading out at Al Rayaan Credit: Edward Whitaker

James Dooley said: "We've never previously bought just for an international campaign but we will be increasingly looking in this direction with horses like Real Appeal. From our syndicate point of view if they're rated less than 90 on the Flat in Britain and Ireland then we need to get rid as they don't pay for themselves unless they're winning premier handicaps or running in black-type races.

"If not, it's costing you in training fees. If you win a maximum of two handicaps in a year, or three in a year if you've been ridiculously lucky, then you probably won't be winning anything the next year. If you're only picking up a £15,000 prize-money pot it's not going to cover the fees."

Rubbing shoulders with the likes of Godolphin and Coolmore in the desert is a long way from standing at the five-furlong start at Haydock after school, which is where the Leigh-based brothers got their passion.

James, 39, has long been in business with Owen, who is Hugo Palmer's employer at Manor House Stables in Cheshire. He said: "Us three brothers have absolutely loved horseracing ever since we used to go to Haydock as kids but everything changed when we met an Irish guy in our local pub and he had two per cent in a horse. He told us he was a racehorse owner and we were in awe."

Fast-forward four years and the Dooleys are involved in ten horses with McGuinness and two with Palmer.

He said: "I'm business partners with Michael Owen and I do a lot of online marketing and brand reputation for him. We ended up working together and eventually he asked me if I wanted to come in with him on a horse, which is Flaming Rib. Where Hugo Palmer is based is ideal for us as he's in Cheshire and we're in Manchester."

While Flaming Rib has a poor draw in stall 12 in the Dukhan Sprint, Real Appeal has a more positive stalls position on the inside against 11 rivals. This will be his second start for his new connections.

Dooley said: "We had an 80,000 guineas budget but we ended up paying 140,000 for him but that's because I get too excited in the sales ring. I'm not allowed to go in there next time!

"We're always looking for an angle such as maybe the horse has been running on firm ground and maybe in Ireland he would improve on soft. Ado does great with this type of horse and revitalises them. He does work on the beaches so hopefully Real Appeal should be okay on Saturday as it's beach weather out here!"

