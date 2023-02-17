Aidan O'Brien leads strong international challenge at Qatar's big meeting

A 150 per cent increase in prize-money has yielded the biggest international turnout for Saturday's HH The Amir Trophy in Qatar, the thoroughbred highlight of the Amir Sword Festival at Doha.

Runners from Ireland, Hong Kong, France and the UAE are among a maximum 13-runner turnout for the 1m4f turf contest, which has had its purse increased to $2.5 million (£2,095,600/€2,349,625) from $1m a year ago.

Aidan O'Brien is having his first runner in the race since Hunting Horn finished third in 2019, returning with Breeders' Cup Turf runner-up Stone Age, the mount of Ryan Moore, and Broome.

Stone Age will be running in new colours as local real estate operator Jaasim Mohammed J Al-Darwish recently bought a share in him. He is better drawn in stall three than Broome, who has to come from widest of all in 13.

Al-Darwish said: "Stone Age is the highest-rated in the field and I think he will run very well. I spoke to Aidan about him before he came out here and if he could win on Saturday in my colours, it would be like a dream for any Qatari. He's by Galileo, he doesn't need an introduction."

Godolphin are having their first runners at the Al Rayyan racecourse for 14 years, including recent Bahrain winner Warren Point in the feature race, for whom William Buick will be jetting in from Dubai on Saturday morning to ride.

The four-year-old has looked relaxed since arriving here on Wednesday, having been exercised by former jockey Paul Eddery on the turf track.

Charlie Appleby said: “Warren Point comes here following a good win in Bahrain and is proven over this mile and a half trip. He's a versatile horse who will be fine on quick ground, while he has a good draw in five. While he has a bit to find with some of his rivals on official ratings, he's a horse with an upward profile, which will hopefully make him very competitive.”

Dukhan Sprint contender Summerghand (Danny Tudhope) exercises on the turf Credit: Edward Whitaker

Hong Kong has its first runners at the meeting in the shape of Russian Emperor, formerly with O'Brien but now trained by Doug Whyte, and striking grey Senor Toba, who trained by Caspar Fownes.

Following a jockey mix-up, Fownes moved quickly to secure former Qatar champion jockey Harry Bentley for his runner. He said: "Joao Moreira was supposed to ride but got mixed up with the dates and he's actually in Japan. Harry knows his way around here but it will be a tough race with Stone Age and the Godolphin horse [Warren Point] in there, but I'd be disappointed if he's not in the first four."

Elsewhere on the eight-race card, the opening Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Cup has been strengthened with the presence of the Irish pair Order Of Australia and Real Appeal, as well as the Archie Watson-trained Tempus.

The Europeans have contrasting draws in the Dukhan Sprint with Flaming Rib, the mount of Oisin Murphy, in 12, while veteran Summerghand is best of all in stall one in the 6f contest worth $400,000 (£332,427/€374,196).

There is a similar amount in the pot for the three-year-old only Al Rayyan Mile, for which John and Thady Gosden's Alzahir is drawn nearer the Al Khalifa Stadium in 14 of the 14 starters.

In an interesting footnote, Moore is to take a mount in an Arabian race for the first time in more than 15 years, in the closing $2.5m HH Emir's Sword on French runner Moshrif.

