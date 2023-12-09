West Wind Blows to miss Vase at Sha Tin on veterinary advice - Lewis Porteous reports from Hong Kong

Caulfield Cup runner-up West Wind Blows will miss Sunday's Longines Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin after he was withdrawn on veterinary advice the day before the race.

Trained in Newmarket by Simon and Ed Crisford, West Wind Blows was beaten only by subsequent Melbourne Cup hero Without A Fight in the Caulfield Cup and connections had expressed how pleased they were with his condition since arriving in Hong Kong.

However, after undergoing a pre-race veterinary inspection on Saturday, it was announced that the four-year-old would be required to pass a further examination later the same day before being allowed to take his chance in the £2.4 million contest over 1m4f.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club subsequently revealed that West Wind Blows had been ruled out of the race due to an injury to his left fore, with the Vase field reduced to eight.

"It looks like he's just banged his leg in front and, in the best interest of the horse, he can't run," said joint-trainer Ed Crisford. "He came in from exercise this morning completely sound but there's a bit of swelling where he's banged his leg. It's just unfortunate and he'd been moving so well, but the vets were very good and very helpful.

"It's so disappointing but he's had a good campaign in Australia and we'll get him home now, see how he is and make a plan for his next few races."

