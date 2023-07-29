'He's got everything you need' - Nations Pride strikes with impressive Group 1 win in Germany

Nations Pride landed a first top-level success in Europe with an impressive win in the Grosser Dallmayr-Preis – Bayerisches Zuchtrennen at Munich under a fine front-running ride from William Buick.

Taken to the lead from the off by Buick, the pair kicked on turning into the home straight and stormed clear to win by three lengths from 6-4 favourite and this year's German Derby winner Fantastic Moon. Skalleti was a further three lengths back in third.

It was a second victory at the highest level for the Charlie Appleby-trained son of Teofilo following his win in the Saratoga Derby in the US last year.

"Nations Pride is a very good horse. He hadn't run for a while, but this race was a good opportunity for him," Buick said. "He's a specialist at this trip and the German Derby winner is a good horse who received a lot of weight from us. We had to be really good to beat him and he really was.

"Myself and Alex [Merriam, assistant trainer] walked the track before and said how nice the ground was. It's a fair track and a nice place to run a very nice horse at."

Nations Pride's Munich win came off the back of a 127-day layoff after finishing third behind Lord North in the Dubai Turf at Meydan in March.

"That was very pleasing. Charlie gave him a little break after Dubai and he's done it well," Merriam said. "He's a straightforward little horse and very relaxed. He's got everything you need in a good racehorse."

The four-year-old was cut to 9-1 (from 12) for next month's Juddmonte International at York by Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook, and was also trimmed to 10-1 (from 14) by the same firms for the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley later this year.

However, Merriam said plans for Nations Pride's next big-race target are up in the air.

He added: "We've got no big plans yet but there are a few options in Europe and wherever. We'll get him home and see how he comes out of the race first."

Read these next:

'The best race I've ever ridden in' - heroic Hukum and Jim Crowley deny Westover in thrilling King George

York Stakes: Hong Kong-bound Andrea Atzeni produces another masterclass to strike on Alflaila

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.