York Stakes: Hong Kong-bound Andrea Atzeni produces another masterclass to strike on Alflaila

Appreciate him while you can. Andrea Atzeni showed just what British racing will miss when he heads to Hong Kong next month by delivering a perfectly executed ride on Alflaila to spark a sensational across-the-card double for King George-winning trainer Owen Burrows.

Not that the York locals need any persuading. The Knavesmire has been the scene of many of the jockey's greatest triumphs, including victories in the Juddmonte International, Ebor and Yorkshire Cup.

But this was a tricky assignment on a horse returning from a ten-month injury layoff and stepping up in trip to a mile and a quarter for the first time, with stamina issues to consider. Yet the four-year-old's tendency to hit a flat spot meant he could not be buried well off the pace in a small field and risk being left with too much to do.

Atzeni demonstrated precisely why he attracted an offer from the Far East by getting the tactics exactly right, biding his time until making his ground from over a furlong out, heading Royal Champion inside the final 200 yards and having enough left to hold off My Prospero by a half a length.

Alflaila (left) strikes on the Knavesmire under Andrea Atzeni Credit: john grossick

Atzeni's first thought was for Shadwell's retained jockey Dane O'Neill, who would have ridden Alflaila had he not been injured. He said: "It was a good spare to pick up, it would have been Dane's ride and I was lucky to get on him."

Expanding on his tactical dilemma, he said: "He was going up to ten furlongs for the first time so you don't want to kick too soon just in case he doesn't get the trip. At the same I didn't want to leave it too late because I knew he hits a flat spot. Luckily it worked out nicely.

"My Prospero was on my inside the whole way so I was keeping an eye on him. And I knew Royal Champion, who I used to ride, was going to give a good lead into the race and it worked out perfectly. He's obviously a very good horse and it's a very good training performance by Owen. His horses are flying."

Atzeni will head to Hong Kong after Ebor day next month and he added: "No decision is ever easy, especially when it could be life changing. I took my time and I spoke to a few people and I came to the conclusion it could be a good idea. I'm at that age now when I'm ready for a new challenge."

The jockey is unlikely to be let down in his new job by a failure to do his homework as Burrows' assistant Rob McDowall revealed: "Andrea has been in twice to ride Alflaila since we found out that Dane was injured. It might have looked straightforward but he's a tricky ride."

The winner earned a quote of 25-1 (from 40) for the Juddmonte International from Paddy Power and McDowall said: "I don't see why he wouldn't run. There's not a lot else for him and he's won that nicely enough."

