'That was something special' - heroic Hukum denies Westover in thrilling finish to King George

Hukum produced a mighty performance to defeat Westover in an epic King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes.

The Owen Burrows-trained runner was pushed along from a midfield position three out but delivered a strong finish in the closing stages to pip Westover as the front two pulled well clear of King Of Steel.

Hukum was recording just his second top-level success, a year on from the Coronation Cup, and connections had considered whether to retire the six-year-old after he was off the track with a serious injury. Yet on his comeback in May the full brother to superstar miler Baaeed lowered the colours of Desert Crown and he scaled new heights to win a race of the ages.

"Unbelievable," winning jockey Jim Crowley told ITV. "I've always believed in him and even last year I said to Owen this could be a King George horse - he's out of his brother's shadow now.

"It's a great training performance by Owen because he was off a year and in fairness to Sheikha Hissa she persisted with him to bring him back into training. It would've been very easy to retire him as a full-brother to Baaeed. She had faith and it's great, that was something special.

"Westover got first run at me but it gave me something to aim at. He was so tough, I never felt he was going to come off second best there."

Jim Crowley celebrates after victory aboard Hukum in the King George Credit: Alan Crowhurst

It is the biggest victory in the seven-year training career of Lambourn-based Burrows. It is his fourth consecutive winner and completes a big-race double, with Alflaila striking in the Group 2 York Stakes earlier in the day.

"It'd have to be the best [day of my career]," Burrows told ITV. "I'm pretty speechless to be truthful, it's a great team effort to get him back from my guys at home and everyone at Shadwell, who did a great job after his injury.

"What a tough horse and he had to be there. The second didn't lie down and credit to him, he made us fight all the way. He's been a huge part of my career, my first Royal Ascot winner, first Group 1 winner and we ran him in Dubai after the sad passing of Sheikh Hamdan. He's amazing."

Derby winner Auguste Rodin was sent off 9-4 favourite but ran well below expectations. He was eased on the turn for home and allowed to come home in his own time. Luxembourg finished best of Aidan O'Brien's four runners in fourth.

King Of Steel travelled strongly but finished four and a half lengths behind Westover in third while last year's winner Pyledriver was fifth.

