'You have to know when it's time to go' - Gerald Mosse announces retirement from riding as training beckons

One of the longest and most distinguished riding careers in post-war European racing will come to an end on Sunday after Gerald Mosse announced he will retire from the saddle at the age of 57. His final ride will be at Chantilly aboard Shannkiyr in the main Quinte handicap of the day.

A supreme stylist both in and out of the saddle, Mosse was one of a famous crop of young jockeys to emerge under trainer Patrick Biancone and was champion apprentice in 1984.

Among his achievements domestically he won the 1990 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe aboard Saumarez for Nicolas Clement, while he landed the Prix du Jockey Club three times and has a record-equalling five victories in the Prix de Diane, four of which came during a fruitful spell as retained jockey to the Aga Khan.

Mosse made a second home in Hong Kong, where he rode more than 600 winners, while his other major international victories include Americain in the 2010 Melbourne Cup for longtime ally Alain de Royer-Dupre, and Jim And Tonic's globetrotting successes in the Dubai Duty Free, the Hong Kong International Bowl and the Hong Kong Cup.

Mosse qualified for his trainer's licence in January 2022 but has continued to ride while preparing his yard in Chantilly.

Speaking at Longchamp on the eve of his final ride, Mosse said: "After long reflection I’ve decided it’s time to move on to my second career. Riding racehorses has been my passion and I hope the second part of my racing life will be even better.

"This is a great period of the year and you have to know when it’s time to go."

