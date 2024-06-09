'He's been visited by a lot of people' - suitors queue up for Look De Vega as French Derby hero's options are assessed

Options for Arc second favourite Look De Vega are being carefully assessed by connections of the impressive Prix du Jockey Club winner, encompassing both future targets and the inevitable interest their champion has aroused from agents and owners.

The son of Lope De Vega made the step up to Classic winner on just his third appearance, having previously taken a back-end maiden at Fontainebleau and a Class 2 conditions race at Longchamp.

"He's come out of the race really well and lost only three kilos, so he's quickly getting back to fighting weight," said joint-trainer Yann Lerner. "He seems really well and I think on a physical level he's perfect.

"It's something really quite incredible and frankly it's hard to get your head around what he's achieved on just his third start. It's wonderful for the yard and there's been a great buzz around the place."

Lerner trains in partnership with his father Carlos, with whom he also has a 30 per cent stake in Look De Vega, with co-breeders Joelle Mestrallet and Lucien Urano each retaining 25 per cent, and Patrick Madar – like Urano well known for his exploits in trotting – owning the remaining 20 per cent.

Given the small number of Classic-winning colts who are not already tied to one of the major stallion operations, it is little surprise Look De Vega has been the subject of intense interest in the week since his Chantilly triumph.

"For the moment we're remaining quite calm in terms of what comes next," said Lerner. "Last week the horse was visited by an awful lot of people and we're all agreed to take our time in taking whatever decisions might arise.

"We don't feel any stress because he doesn't have a race coming up in the immediate future."

Look De Vega is 8-1 second favourite for the Arc behind City Of Troy, and both Lerners gave every indication in the wake of the Jockey Club that they felt the colt would take an extra furlong and a half at Longchamp in his stride, while they also appear relaxed about his aptitude for any kind of ground, after a racecourse gallop at Chantilly ten days before his Classic success reassured them he would be fine on a sounder surface than he had encountered in his first two starts.

The colt holds an entry in the Grand Prix de Paris on July 13 – which is an option no Jockey Club winner has taken up since The Grey Gatsby in 2014 – as well as the Arc, but has no engagements in any of Britain or Ireland's top middle-distance prizes.

It therefore remains to be seen if any entity who might buy all or part of Look De Vega would look to supplement him, or else wait for the autumn and a more traditional French Arc preparation in the Prix Niel.

