Why a French renaissance could be in the offing at this year's Royal Ascot

‘Where have all the French trainers gone?’ That might have been a reasonable refrain over the last decade and a half when it came to Royal Ascot.

My first year as Racing Post correspondent in Paris, 2011, featured Immortal Verse streaking clear of Nova Hawk in the Coronation Stakes , as Robert Collet beat his son Rodolphe to the prize.

Since then Gallic-trained success has been more of a trickle than a torrent. Ervedya and Qemah both dominated the Coronation of their vintage for Jean-Claude Rouget (Qemah would follow up in the Duke of Cambridge 12 months later) and Solow bagged a Queen Anne for Freddy Head.