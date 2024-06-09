Racing Post logo
Another View
premium

Why a French renaissance could be in the offing at this year's Royal Ascot

Joyful French racegoers fly the tricolor after Watch Me's win in the Coronation Stakes
Joyful French racegoers fly the tricolor after Watch Me's win in the Coronation Stakes

‘Where have all the French trainers gone?’ That might have been a reasonable refrain over the last decade and a half when it came to Royal Ascot.

My first year as Racing Post correspondent in Paris, 2011, featured Immortal Verse streaking clear of Nova Hawk in the Coronation Stakes, as Robert Collet beat his son Rodolphe to the prize.

Since then Gallic-trained success has been more of a trickle than a torrent. Ervedya and Qemah both dominated the Coronation of their vintage for Jean-Claude Rouget (Qemah would follow up in the Duke of Cambridge 12 months later) and Solow bagged a Queen Anne for Freddy Head. 

author image
Scott BurtonFrance correspondent

