premium

'He left us scratching our heads' - 2,000 Guineas flop Iberian given French Group 1 target as he bids to get season back on track

Last season's Champagne Stakes winner Iberian is heading to France for his next start
Champagne Stakes winner Iberian has Prix Jean Prat as next targetCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Iberian, conqueror of subsequent Irish 2,000 Guineas hero Rosallion in last year's Champagne Stakes, will attempt to get his season back on track in the Group 1 Haras d'Etreham Prix Jean Prat at Deauville on July 7. 

As well as winning Doncaster's Group 2 in September, Iberian also finished second to Rosallion's stablemate Haatem in the Group 2 Vintage Stakes last season but was eased heavily by rider Tom Marquand when finishing last in the 2,000 Guineas on his three-year-old debut in May. 

Trained by Charlie Hills for Teme Valley and Ballylinch Stud, Iberian has yet to run again this season but is back on song, according to his trainer, and due to work at Newbury next week before tackling the Prix Jean Prat over seven furlongs next month.  

Lewis PorteousReporter

