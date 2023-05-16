Racing Post logo
'He's as good as he can be' - Noble Yeats out to end Irish hoodoo in Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris

Noble Yeats: last year's Grand National hero heads to France this weekend
Noble Yeats: last year's Grand National hero heads to France this weekendCredit: John Grossick

Emmet Mullins will try to rewrite the history books with Noble Yeats once again on Sunday, this time in the hope that last year's Grand National winner can end Ireland's 104-year wait for glory in the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris.

The last Irish-trained winner of French jump racing's most prestigious prize was Troytown, trained by Algy Anthony, in 1919, while Mandarin was the last British-based winner in 1962.

Captain Christy was second for Ireland in 1975 and Franco De Port was third for Willie Mullins last year, but it has been a tremendously tricky race for the Irish to win in the last century.

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 16 May 2023Last updated 17:45, 16 May 2023
