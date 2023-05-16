'He's as good as he can be' - Noble Yeats out to end Irish hoodoo in Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris

Emmet Mullins will try to rewrite the history books with once again on Sunday, this time in the hope that last year's Grand National winner can end Ireland's 104-year wait for glory in the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris.

The last Irish-trained winner of French jump racing's most prestigious prize was Troytown, trained by Algy Anthony, in 1919, while Mandarin was the last British-based winner in 1962.

Captain Christy was second for Ireland in 1975 and Franco De Port was third for Willie Mullins last year, but it has been a tremendously tricky race for the Irish to win in the last century.