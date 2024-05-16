'Exhausted' Jean-Claude Rouget takes three-week break under orders from his doctors

France's reigning champion trainer Jean-Claude Rouget has announced he is to take a three-week break from training under orders from his doctors.

The 70-year-old Rouget was absent at Longchamp for the first two Classics of the French season on Sunday and will now undergo tests after complaining of exhaustion.

Rouget issued a statement late on Wednesday via Paris-Turf, for whom he writes a weekly column, in which he thanked the numerous people in racing who had contacted him to check on his wellbeing.

The statement read: "Jean-Claude Rouget will be absent from the racecourse for the next three weeks. His two assistants, Jean-Rene Dubosc [in Pau] and Jean-Bernard Roth [in Deauville] will pick up the baton in the meantime.

"Preoccupied with his state of exhaustion, his doctors have recommend he undergo medical examinations as well as complete rest.

"Jean-Claude Rouget aspires to strictly adhere to this advice, which requires him to step back from his professional life, while he thanks everyone for their messages of sympathy."

Key lieutenant Jean-Bernard Roth (left) and Jean-Claude Rouget overseeing morning work in Deauville Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Dubosc and Roth have each worked with Rouget for more than 40 years and there should be no noticeable change to the operation of either Rouget's original base in Pau, or the satellite operation in Deauville which Roth has supervised since its creation in 2018.

Rouget has saddled 57 winners this season and sits second in the trainers' table behind Francis Graffard, who surged to the top of the standings on Sunday thanks to Rouhiya's victory in the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Pouliches.

The stable's three Classic runners on Sunday failed to make a major impact, with Pouliches favourite Louise Procter beating only two fillies home after failing to pick up in the straight, a run for which Cristian Demuro could provide no explanation to the Longchamp stewards. Puchkine and Keran finished ninth and 13th in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains.

