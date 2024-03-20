Stefano Cherchi in hospital with serious head injury after a fall in Australia
Stefano Cherchi has been taken to hospital after sustaining a head injury and internal bleeding in a fall at Canberra on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old, a former apprentice with Marco Botti, was riding Hasime in the third race when his mount fell, with the Jeff Penza-ridden Epic Statement and Dunjenni, under Shaun Guymer, brought down by the fallen horse.
Both Penza and Guymer walked back to the weighing room but Cherchi was treated on the track for an hour before being taken to hospital.
"Stefano Cherchi he has been transported to hospital for further examination," the Canberra chairman of stewards Jim Walshe said.
Cherchi, who moved to Newmarket to team up with Botti as a 16-year-old, rode more than 100 winners in Britain during his time with Botti before relocating to Warwick Farm at the start of 2024 to ride during the Australian summer and autumn.
All three horses involved in the incident avoided serious injury.
Published on 20 March 2024inAustralia
Last updated 12:35, 20 March 2024
- 'She was a special one' - Melbourne Cup heroine Verry Elleegant dies after complications giving birth
- 'He's had an absolute brain fade' - high-profile jockey publicly slammed by trainer after odds-on favourite loses to 150-1 shot
- Australia: Imperatriz cements her status as one of the world's best sprinters with ninth Group 1 win but Royal Ascot not on agenda
- Globetrotting money-spinner Dubai Honour ruled out of return visit to Sydney Autumn Carnival next month
- From a broken neck to biggest payday: Martin Harley delighted with turnaround after remarkable recovery
- 'She was a special one' - Melbourne Cup heroine Verry Elleegant dies after complications giving birth
- 'He's had an absolute brain fade' - high-profile jockey publicly slammed by trainer after odds-on favourite loses to 150-1 shot
- Australia: Imperatriz cements her status as one of the world's best sprinters with ninth Group 1 win but Royal Ascot not on agenda
- Globetrotting money-spinner Dubai Honour ruled out of return visit to Sydney Autumn Carnival next month
- From a broken neck to biggest payday: Martin Harley delighted with turnaround after remarkable recovery