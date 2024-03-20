Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next racenow
13:10 Happy ValleyHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next racenow
13:10 Happy ValleyHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Australia

Stefano Cherchi in hospital with serious head injury after a fall in Australia

Stefano Cherchi:
Stefano Cherchi: has ridden more than 100 winners in BritainCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Stefano Cherchi has been taken to hospital after sustaining a head injury and internal bleeding in a fall at Canberra on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old, a former apprentice with Marco Botti, was riding Hasime in the third race when his mount fell, with the Jeff Penza-ridden Epic Statement and Dunjenni, under Shaun Guymer, brought down by the fallen horse.

Both Penza and Guymer walked back to the weighing room but Cherchi was treated on the track for an hour before being taken to hospital.

"Stefano Cherchi he has been transported to hospital for further examination," the Canberra chairman of stewards Jim Walshe said.

Cherchi, who moved to Newmarket to team up with Botti as a 16-year-old, rode more than 100 winners in Britain during his time with Botti before relocating to Warwick Farm at the start of 2024 to ride during the Australian summer and autumn.

All three horses involved in the incident avoided serious injury.

Charlie HugginsReporter

Published on 20 March 2024inAustralia

Last updated 12:35, 20 March 2024

iconCopy
more inAustralia
more inAustralia