Stefano Cherchi in hospital with serious head injury after a fall in Australia

Stefano Cherchi has been taken to hospital after sustaining a head injury and internal bleeding in a fall at Canberra on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old, a former apprentice with Marco Botti, was riding Hasime in the third race when his mount fell, with the Jeff Penza-ridden Epic Statement and Dunjenni, under Shaun Guymer, brought down by the fallen horse.

Both Penza and Guymer walked back to the weighing room but Cherchi was treated on the track for an hour before being taken to hospital.

"Stefano Cherchi he has been transported to hospital for further examination," the Canberra chairman of stewards Jim Walshe said.

Cherchi, who moved to Newmarket to team up with Botti as a 16-year-old, rode more than 100 winners in Britain during his time with Botti before relocating to Warwick Farm at the start of 2024 to ride during the Australian summer and autumn.

All three horses involved in the incident avoided serious injury.