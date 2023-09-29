Aqueduct card that features William Buick postponed until Sunday due to torrential rain and widespread flooding

Saturday’s card at Aqueduct, where William Buick was due to ride, has been postponed by 24 hours due to torrential rainfall.

As a result of widespread flooding and hazardous conditions in the New York metropolitan area, the 11-race meeting has been pushed back a day. Sunday’s originally scheduled ten-race card will now take place on Wednesday.

The news follows on from the cancellation of Friday’s card at Aqueduct and Meadowlands due to the hazardous weather in New York and New Jersey.

Buick was booked to ride the Charlie Appleby-trained Rebel's Romance in the $500,000 Grade 1 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic, which now headlines the Sunday card.

The lucrative meeting also features the $400,000 Grade 2 Woodward Stakes, with Buick originally expected to ride Simon and Ed Crisford’s Algiers, the $250,000 Grade 2 Gallant Bloom Stakes and the $250,000 Grade 2 Vosburgh Stakes – a ‘win and you’re in’ race for the Breeders' Cup Sprint.

It has not yet been confirmed if Buick will see out his responsibilities in America as he also has five rides at Epsom on Sunday.

The ten-race card originally scheduled for Sunday will move in its entirety to Wednesday and is co-headlined by a pair of ‘win and you’re in’ qualifiers for juveniles.

The $200,000 Grade 2 Pilgrim Stakes awards an entry to the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf, while the $200,000 Grade 2 Miss Grillo Stakes (G2T) for fillies awards a spot in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf.

