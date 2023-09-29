'He could not be drawn any better' - Georgia Dobie and Frankie Foster join our team of panellists who look ahead to Arc weekend

Who wins the Cambridgeshire?

Georgia Dobie, jockey Astro King . I think Daniel and Claire Kubler have done a fantastic job with this horse and he won in good fashion last time. I’m also looking forward to partnering my mount Crack Shot for Ed Walker – it’d be brilliant to be in the placings.

Peter Donohoe, BoyleSports Greek Order looks progressive, his last win has been franked and he is rightfully clear at the head of the market, but at a big price I would rather support Majestic each-way. He is technically 8lb higher than when winning last year, but the ground will be fine and his draw is decent. I think he runs well again.