Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionThe Saturday Jury
premium

'He could not be drawn any better' - Georgia Dobie and Frankie Foster join our team of panellists who look ahead to Arc weekend

Who wins the Cambridgeshire?

Georgia Dobie, jockey Astro King. I think Daniel and Claire Kubler have done a fantastic job with this horse and he won in good fashion last time. I’m also looking forward to partnering my mount Crack Shot for Ed Walker – it’d be brilliant to be in the placings. 

Peter Donohoe, BoyleSports Greek Order looks progressive, his last win has been franked and he is rightfully clear at the head of the market, but at a big price I would rather support Majestic each-way. He is technically 8lb higher than when winning last year, but the ground will be fine and his draw is decent. I think he runs well again.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 29 September 2023Last updated 20:10, 29 September 2023
icon
more inThe Saturday Jury
more inThe Saturday Jury