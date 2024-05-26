Darnation kickstarts fantastic day for Karl Burke after leading home British one-two in German 1,000 Guineas

Darnation led home a British one-two when staying on powerfully to land the Group 2 German 1,000 Guineas at Dusseldorf on a memorable afternoon for trainer Karl Burke.

The filly mowed down the Stan Moore-trained Queues Likely, who had won for the fourth time in a row last month in a Group 3 at Cologne.

Darnation scored by two and a quarter lengths under Adrie de Vries, with local runner Three Havanas claiming third ahead of Emily.

"She loves that heavy ground," said Burke, who 45 minutes later completed a Classic double when Fallen Angel bounced back from her disappointing run at Newmarket to land the Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

"If I'm honest I sent her there more hopeful than confident, even with the ground. She's just coming to herself. She had a canter on Thursday just before she left home and was only led out while she was over there, but I was told she was in great form."

Darnation: impressive winner of the May Hill Stakes last year Credit: John Grossick

The trainer opted to book De Vries, who won the Prix Jean Romanet and Premio Lydia Tesio for him on Odeliz in 2015, due to his knowledge of the track, and Burke said: "That's his fourth ride for me and before today he'd ridden two Group 1 winners and a Group 3 winner for the yard."

Darnation landed the May Hill Stakes on soft ground at Doncaster last autumn before finishing 14th on her reappearance in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket.

"I didn't expect her to run that bad at Newmarket but we were chancing our arm a bit," added Burke. "There's only one Guineas and the owner was keen for her to take her chance.

"She's taken a step forward today and I still think there's a bit more improvement to come."

Read more:

Classic redemption for Karl Burke and Danny Tudhope as Fallen Angel shoots clear for decisive Irish 1,000 Guineas win

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.