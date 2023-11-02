BHA chair welcomes culture secretary's support and promise of 'frictionless' affordability checks

BHA chair Joe Saumarez Smith has welcomed comments from culture secretary Lucy Frazer acknowledging the problems already being caused to the sport by affordability measures and promising to listen to concerns raised about proposals for a formal system of checks.

Writing in the Racing Post, Frazer said the status quo was "simply not giving any customer a good experience" and vowed that a new "frictionless" system would change things for the better.

Her comments come in the same week the Racing Post revealed that prime minister Rishi Sunak had written to Catterick racecourse, which is in his Richmond constituency, to reassure them that the proposals for affordability checks contained within the Gambling Commission's recently closed consultation would be frictionless.

Frazer acknowledged British racing's "huge contribution to our economy" and described it as a "prized sporting institution, watched and enjoyed by millions around the world".

In response Saumarez Smith said: "Everyone who works in or is a fan of horseracing will be delighted to hear the secretary of state's supportive words for the industry and her acknowledgement that the current position is not giving any customer a good experience.

"The industry has made clear that we do not want to benefit from problem gambling. What we are looking for is a proportionate regulatory system that identifies those likely to suffer harm from gambling, but allows the vast majority of those who enjoy it without harm to do so without unnecessary checks or interference."

Last month Arena Racing Company chief executive Martin Cruddace wrote to Frazer in a letter backed by industry leaders to say the checks that were proposed in the government's white paper in April could cost British racing £250 million over the next five years.

Frazer said the government had a duty of care to protect those most at risk from gambling harm but that it had "no intention of overregulating" betting.

She added the Racing Post had "played a crucial role in championing a common-sense approach to affordability", and assured readers that checks would not be rolled out until they matched the government's promises.

Saumarez Smith said: “It would be fantastic if what she describes could be implemented as soon as possible, given the racing industry is already seeing a serious financial impact from the regulatory changes that operators have been asked to make over the past two years.

"I am sure she will be talking to the Gambling Commission about how best to achieve this in the short term, while the frictionless checks are in the process of being developed."

Punters and the racing industry are being called on to sign a petition calling on the government to stop the implementation of affordability checks. You can sign the petition here .

