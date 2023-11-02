Racing Post logo
Gambling review

Affordability checks: sign the petition now

To sign the petition against affordability checks launched by British racing, click on the image below and follow the instructions provided. The petition says affordability checks are "inappropriate and discriminatory", risk pushing bettors to the black market and will harm British racing's finances.

Affordability checks petition

Image link

Published on 2 November 2023inGambling review

Last updated 08:00, 2 November 2023

