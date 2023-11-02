Gambling review
Affordability checks: sign the petition now
To sign the petition against affordability checks launched by British racing, click on the image below and follow the instructions provided. The petition says affordability checks are "inappropriate and discriminatory", risk pushing bettors to the black market and will harm British racing's finances.
Affordability checks petition
