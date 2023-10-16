More than half of punters prepared to bet significantly less or walk away from racing over affordability checks, survey reveals

The potentially devastating impact of affordability checks on British racing has been laid bare after more than half of punters responding to the Right to Bet survey said they were prepared to walk away from betting on the sport or reduce their involvement if new checks are introduced.

Results from a survey of more than 14,000 racing punters published on Monday found four in ten respondents were prepared to switch to the unregulated black market if faced with stringent affordability checks.

The results also show that more than one in four bettors have already been subjected to affordability checks and nearly one in ten have used non-regulated black market betting sites. Of the one in four bettors who were subject to a check, 63 per cent refused to comply and either stopped betting or moved on to another bookmaker.

In total, 14,465 people responded to the survey organised by the BHA in conjunction with the Racing Post, Sky Sports Racing and Racing TV. Of those, 52 per cent said they would bet significantly less, or not at all, on British racing if affordability checks came in, potentially depriving the sport of millions of pounds in annual income from the levy and media rights fees.

The figures on affordability and the black market show significant increases on the results produced in the Racing Post's Big Punting Survey in February, when 16.6 per cent of the more than 10,400 respondents said they had been asked by a bookmaker to prove they could afford to bet and 3.6 per cent said they had used the black market in the previous 12 months.

In addition, four in ten punters who completed the Right to Bet survey said they would be prepared to use the black market to gamble. The results are in stark contrast to the view on the threat of the black market of the Gambling Commission, whose chief executive Andrew Rhodes said that the black market was "very small, but estimates do vary" during a select committee hearing last month.

The survey also highlighted punters' opposition to the government and Gambling Commission's plans for 'frictionless' checks. Among the 'frictionless' methods being proposed for determining if someone is an at-risk bettor is an assessment of postcode affluence and job title. However, punters completing the survey roundly condemned the ideas, with 85 per cent opposing them as a measure.

Gambling Commission chief Andrew Rhodes said at a select committee hearing last month the black market was "very small" – but the Right To Bet survey results are in contrast to that claim

The striking results also come a week on from a letter being sent to culture secretary Lucy Frazer by Arena Racing Company chief executive Martin Cruddace, which was endorsed by the likes of the National Trainers Federation and the Racehorse Owners Association, which warned that British racing would lose £250 million from its finances over the next five years if affordability checks came in.

On Wednesday, a Gambling Commission consultation on proposals contained in the government's gambling review white paper closes. Among the proposals being consulted on are the requirement for bookmakers to carry out checks on customers who lose as little as £125 in 30 days or £500 in a year. A second tier of enhanced checks would take place for punters with net losses of £1,000 in 24 hours or £2,000 in 90 days.

Greg Swift, BHA director of communications and corporate affairs, said: "The results of the survey demonstrate a clear rejection by British racing bettors of the measures that are being consulted on by the Gambling Commission. It also demonstrates that for a significant proportion of bettors, affordability checks are already here and impacting on their wholly legitimate hobby.

"We thank everyone that took the time to complete the survey."

The BHA is due to submit a detailed response to the Gambling Commission's consultation, on behalf of British horseracing, which includes data from the Right to Bet survey.

Martin Stevenson, Racecourse Media Group CEO, said: "This survey offers the vital voice of the racing punter, who is not being listened to as they should be. It is essential that these illuminating and stark findings from those most affected are properly digested by the minister, Stuart Andrew MP, and the Gambling Commission."

Matthew Imi, At The Races CEO, said: "The Right to Bet survey results offer a very clear indication of the damaging impact which unwarranted affordability checks are already having on racing fans and bettors, and on the sport as a whole. Passionate punters have a key role to play in this debate."

Racing Post editor Tom Kerr said: "The Right to Bet survey results align with what racing fans and punters have been telling us for years. Illiberal and invasive affordability checks are not only deeply unpopular, they are driving bettors towards the black market and away from regulated operators, which will cause untold damage to British racing and fail to achieve the stated aim of increasing protections for punters."

The full survey results can be found here .

The Gambling Commission's consultation on affordability checks closes on Wednesday. To complete the consultation, visit racingpost.com/consultation and follow the instructions.

The Racing Post also wants to hear from you: What has been your experience of affordability checks since the white paper was published at the end of April, and what do you think of the government's proposals? Have affordability checks affected your betting behaviour?

It's a chance for your voice to be heard. Email the Racing Post at editor@racingpost.com with the subject 'Affordability checks' to share your experiences, your thoughts about the government's proposals, and your contact details.

