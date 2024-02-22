One in seven - study warns of racing job losses 'on a terrible scale' as a result of affordability checks

Racing faces the prospect of losing one in seven members of its workforce as a direct result of affordability checks, according to independent economic modelling carried out by Regulus Partners.

The study estimates that the potential loss of revenue to the sport – which Regulus previously put at £50 million a year – would result in the loss of between 600 and 1,000 stable staff.

British racing's leadership will hope that such a stark warning will concentrate the minds of MPs ahead of Monday's parliamentary debate on affordability checks, which was triggered after more than 100,000 people signed a petition demanding the UK government scrap the most controversial proposals in its white paper on reform of the 2005 Gambling Act.

BHA chief executive Julie Harrington said the data highlighted the "terrible scale" of the job losses that could result from the proposed affordability checks, and urged as many MPs as possible to attend the debate in Westminster Hall.

The BHA has shared the findings of the latest economic impact assessment with both the Gambling Commission and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) ahead of the debate.

Harrington said: "The latest data, which highlights the terrible scale of job losses that could result from these checks on betting as currently proposed, showcases yet again the importance of this issue and the need for government to get it right.

Julie Harrington: "We look forward to the issue of affordability checks being properly debated by MPs"

“We look forward to the issue of affordability checks being properly debated by MPs. The BHA has worked tirelessly with stakeholders from across the sport to ensure as many parliamentarians as possible have been contacted in advance of the debate and urged to take part."

The parliamentary petitions committee put forward the subject of affordability checks for debate on Monday, with up to three hours set aside. The DCMS minister with responsibility for gambling, Stuart Andrew, will participate in the debate.

The petition is only one part of the racing and betting industry's coordinated efforts to get the government to revisit the subject of affordability checks, which would be triggered when online customers lose as little as £125.

Since the debate was granted in January, a letter-writing campaign – aimed at urging as many MPs as possible to attend – has further demonstrated the depth of feeling on the subject among punters and across the racing industry.

“We thank racing supporters who have sent letters to their MP through the RMG, ATR or Racing Post websites," said Harrington.

“This outreach has further raised awareness around the potential unintended consequences to racing of these measures and we are hopeful that this will translate into a strong turnout for the debate.

Between 600 and 1,000 stable staff jobs are at risk according to economic modelling Credit: Grossick Racing Photography

“While we want to manage expectations on whether the debate can deliver an immediate change in government policy, we continue to call for a rethink on the proposals to strike a better balance between protecting vulnerable customers and allowing those who gamble safely and responsibly to do so unimpacted.”

Job losses on the scale predicted by the Regulus modelling would inevitably be part of a shrunken sport as a whole, with a racing population of 14,000 horses likely to diminish and be a threat to the viability of maintaining 59 racecourses across Britain.

The BHA believes that would strike at the heart of the sport's ability to compete with other racing jurisdictions, while the job losses would fall almost exclusively in rural communities where employment and economic prospects are already under pressure.

