Gambling Commission announces pilot scheme for enhanced tier of affordability checks in response to consultation feedback

The Gambling Commission has set out the next steps for affordability checks, including a pilot of the enhanced tier of checks being proposed by the government.

The news comes just days before the key debate on the issue in Westminster Hall on Monday in response to the petition calling for the controversial checks to be scrapped.

A full response to the consultation the Gambling Commission ran on affordability checks last year is due to be published by the industry regulator next month. However, in a blog post on the regulator's website on Thursday, the commission's executive director Tim Miller gave an update on its approach to the two levels of what it describes as "financial risk checks" included in the government's gambling white paper last year.

At the lower level, customers would be subject to checks at a net spend of just £125 over 30 days or £500 in a year, focusing on publicly available data.

Miller revealed that following feedback through the consultation, this tier of checks will not require bookmakers to consider a customer's details such as postcode or job title.

He added: "To ease the introduction of these checks they will initially come into force at a higher threshold for a short period of time, before reverting to a lower threshold later in the year to smooth implementation for consumers."

The second tier of 'financial risk' assessments are proposed to kick in if a punter runs up a net loss of £1,000 in 24 hours or £2,000 within 90 days, and would entail more detailed checks of a customer's finances.

The government has promised such checks would be frictionless, although at present no frictionless method of finding such information is available.

Miller, who said checks would be frictionless "for the vast majority of customers who undergo them", added the commission agreed with consultation responses supporting a pilot of such a scheme, adding it would "enable us to test the details of data-sharing in practice, working with credit reference agencies and gambling businesses".

The pilot is set to run for approximately four to six months and operators will not be expected to act on the data they receive, although they will be expected to continue to implement existing safety measures.

Gambling Commission executive director Tim Miller

In what might be a sign of success from racing's lobbying efforts, Miller said: "We will continue to gather data which will inform the final thresholds and definitions of loss or spend for implementation following the pilot period."

More details will be set out in the Gambling Commission's full response document.

The commission and betting operators are also working on an interim system of uniform checks until a truly frictionless solution is found, but there was no mention of progress on that in the blog.

In response to the news, a Betting and Gaming Council spokesperson, said: "The BGC has consistently called for frictionless, enhanced spending checks online, so those showing signs of financial vulnerability can receive swift, targeted interventions.

“It is essential enhanced spending checks online do not interfere with the vast majority who bet safely and responsibly, so they can continue enjoying their hobby without unnecessary intrusion. It is crucial no check is introduced which risks driving those who do bet safely and responsibly to the growing unsafe, unregulated gambling black market online.

"We continue to work closely with the government and Gambling Commission and believe there should be a robust and comprehensive pilot before any enhanced spending checks are introduced."

The government is also shortly expected to announce a new maximum £2 online slot stake for 18 to 24-year-olds, with a £5 limit for those aged over 25 bringing stakes in line with casinos.

