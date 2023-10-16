'An appalling act of harm which beggars belief' - Hugo Palmer latest trainer to sound alarm over affordability checks

Classic-winning trainer Hugo Palmer has described the implementation of affordability checks as an "appalling act of harm" against British racing.

Last week, leaders from across the sport gave their support to a letter sent by Arena Racing Company chief executive Martin Cruddace to culture secretary Lucy Frazer, which warned that British racing faces the loss of £250 million from its finances over the next five years because of the checks.

The Gambling Commission consultation on proposals contained in the government's gambling review white paper closes on Wednesday and among those being considered is the requirement for bookmakers to carry out checks on customers who lose as little as £125 in 30 days or £500 in a year, while a second tier of enhanced checks would take place for punters with net losses of £1,000 in 24 hours or £2,000 in 90 days.

"Racing finds itself under threat and in a quite extraordinary situation with what is being proposed by the government with regards to affordability checks," said Palmer. "I'm very aware of the campaign that's being led by Martin Cruddace of Arc and it's nice to see some unity as I think we all recognise we need to work together to protect the sport that's been so good to us over the years."

Palmer said the potential blow to racing's finances would "endanger the livelihoods of a tremendous amount of people" and be "catastrophic" for the communities that most rely on the industry, such as Newmarket.

"There's a huge number of constituencies that would be hugely affected by a downturn in the industry," said Palmer. "It's one of the few fields in which Britain remains a world leader and yet the government seems hell-bent on destroying it as much as it can.

"We always felt the biggest threat to racing might be Animal Rising and those sorts of organisations, but here we are with a government which we always assumed favoured horseracing and rural pursuits potentially carrying out this appalling act of harm – it completely beggars belief."

Bookmakers have already introduced their own affordability checks in anticipation of the gambling review white paper published in April that set out the government's plans for reform and a number of owners have said they are considering their involvement after being impacted by them .

"It's also absurd that an owner can spend more than £1 million on horses at Tattersalls without any affordability checks but if he wants to go and place a bet on one of those horses, he might have to hand over payslips and bank statements," added Palmer. "It's a ridiculous state of affairs.

"I'm not a gambler myself but I know many owners who feel one of the most enjoyable aspects of their involvement in the sport is being taken away. It's already difficult enough to attract owners to the sport, so the fact this will make that harder is something that should concern us all."

The Gambling Commission's consultation on affordability checks closes on Wednesday. To complete the consultation, visit racingpost.com/consultation and follow the instructions.

The Racing Post also wants to hear from you: What has been your experience of affordability checks since the white paper was published at the end of April, and what do you think of the government's proposals? Have affordability checks affected your betting behaviour?

It's a chance for your voice to be heard. Email the Racing Post at editor@racingpost.com with the subject 'Affordability checks' to share your experiences, your thoughts about the government's proposals, and your contact details.

