Stark warnings for British racing and the government contained within the Right to Bet survey

The results of the Right to Bet survey make plain just how much discontent there is among active punters over the affordability proposals contained in the Gambling Commission's consultation.

The respondents were predominantly the customers who are most likely to be affected by the financial checks. Nearly 80 per cent bet twice or more a week, while more than 50 per cent were aged over 60 and therefore more likely to be betting from assets or savings rather than a salary.

The vast majority – 92 per cent – did at least some of their betting online.

Even regarding apparently the most innocuous level of checks, on background financial vulnerability, there was overwhelming opposition, with more than 77 per cent of respondents disagreeing with the proposal.

No fewer than 84 per cent of respondents disagreed with the proposal for a financial risk check threshold of a net loss of £125 in a rolling 30-day period, with 66 per cent strongly disagreeing.

The proposed threshold of a financial vulnerability check if a customer has a net loss of £500 over a year met with similar levels of opposition.

Such results suggest that these checks are likely to face a great deal more 'friction' than the government hopes or expects.

There was also strong opposition among punters to the proposals for more stringent enhanced financial risk assessments for those who lose more than £1,000 in 24 hours, with more than 57 per cent disagreeing with the proposed threshold.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents also disagreed with the proposals for a threshold of losses of more than £2,000 in a rolling 90-day period.

All of which suggests that it is not misinformation which has driven opposition to affordability checks. Instead it is the detail of the proposals themselves.

For British horseracing, the starkest responses were made to the question of how the willingness of respondents to bet on horseracing would be affected if the plans for affordability checks are implemented in full.

More than 57 per cent said they would bet less on racing or give up altogether, with the latter making up a hefty 28.48 per cent of respondents.

That has clear and serious implications for the finances of British racing given that the betting industry provides around £350 million in funding to the sport every year through media rights, levy and sponsorship.

The responses given to the survey also provide further weight to the warnings contained in Arena Racing Company chief executive Martin Cruddace's letter to culture secretary Lucy Frazer last week that the sport could lose £250m over the next five years as a result of affordability checks set out in the consultation.

That consultation closes on Wednesday, which means it is not too late for Racing Post readers to detail their thoughts about affordability checks to the Gambling Commission and the government.

The Gambling Commission's consultation on affordability checks closes on Wednesday. To complete the consultation, visit racingpost.com/consultation and follow the instructions.

The Racing Post also wants to hear from you: What has been your experience of affordability checks since the white paper was published at the end of April, and what do you think of the government's proposals? Have affordability checks affected your betting behaviour?

It's a chance for your voice to be heard. Email the Racing Post at editor@racingpost.com with the subject 'Affordability checks' to share your experiences, your thoughts about the government's proposals, and your contact details.

