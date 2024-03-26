Flutter Entertainment reports strong performance with further growth expected in 2024

Flutter Entertainment reported a leap in revenue, earnings and players as it unveiled its results for 2023 on Tuesday and expects that growth to continue in 2024.

The owner of Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet said revenue had increased by nearly 25 per cent to $11.79 billion (approx £9.3bn), average monthly players were up by more than 20 per cent to 12.3 million and adjusted ebitda (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) rose by more than 45 per cent year-on-year to $1.87bn.

It was Flutter's US arm FanDuel which had "transformed the group’s earnings profile", with revenue up 40.7 per cent and a first year of positive adjusted ebitda of $167m despite customer friendly results in the final quarter of the year.

Flutter's UK and Ireland brands also added two percentage points of market share to 30 per cent during the year.

The company did however record a net loss of $1.2bn due to a number of write downs.

Flutter reported a "very good start to 2024", with revenue up 23.4 per cent for the first 11 weeks driven by US revenue increasing by 55.6 per cent thanks to a record Super Bowl.

FanDuel also became the number one brand in US iGaming in January to add to the brand's market leading position in US sports betting.

The company said it expected group revenue growth of 17.5 per cent and core earnings growth of around 30 per cent in 2024.

Flutter Entertainment chief executive Peter Jackson

Chief executive Peter Jackson said Flutter had delivered a strong performance last year.

He added: "As anticipated, our number one position in the US has transformed the group’s earnings profile during 2023 as FanDuel delivered a positive US full year adjusted ebitda for the first time."

Flutter secured a secondary listing on the New York Stock Exchange in January and is working towards a primary listing move.

Jackson said the company had been "encouraged by the increased focus from new US investors as a result of our US listing".

He added: "The year has started well with very good momentum continuing into the first quarter. Record Super Bowl engagement contributed to US revenue growth of 55.6 per cent for the period from January 1, 2024 to March 17, 2024. We also launched in North Carolina where we have been really pleased with performance to date.

"Outside of the US, revenue grew 6.3 per cent as the market-driven decline in Australia was more than offset by the growth of our UKI [UK and Ireland] and other international businesses. We believe that our strategy and competitive advantages position us well to continue to grow the business through both organic and inorganic opportunities."

Flutter was described as being "best in class" by Goodbody with analyst David Brohan emphasising the strong position of the company. In a note to investors, Brohan said: "Flutter continues to be best in class, with its US business continuing to go from strength to strength, along with strong momentum in UK and Ireland and international. Furthermore, the group has significant balance sheet optionality to pursue further mergers and acquisitions and/or return cash to shareholders."

Flutter's share price rose by 1.27 per cent in early trading on Tuesday. At 9am, the share price was £175.05.



