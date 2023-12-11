Protektorat set to give Premier racing an early boost at Lingfield - but surprise Cheltenham bid could come first

One of the sport's first Premier Racing fixtures next month has received a major boost with trainer Dan Skelton ruling out Grade 1 options over Christmas to send Protektorat to the Fleur de Lys Chase at Lingfield.

However, last year's Betfair Chase winner could be seen again as soon as this weekend after being entered in the 3m2f handicap chase at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Protektorat, who last ran in handicap company when finishing second in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, trailed home last of the four runners in his repeat bid at Haydock last month and has been ruled out of the Grade 1 Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton and Savills Chase at Leopardstown this month.