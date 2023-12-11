Racing Post logo
Protektorat set to give Premier racing an early boost at Lingfield - but surprise Cheltenham bid could come first

PROTEKTORAT ridden by Bridget Andrews wins at AINTREE 4/12/21Photograph by Grossick Racing Photography 0771 046 1723
Protektorat: will "definitely" go for next month's Fleur de Lys Chase at LingfieldCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

One of the sport's first Premier Racing fixtures next month has received a major boost with trainer Dan Skelton ruling out Grade 1 options over Christmas to send Protektorat to the Fleur de Lys Chase at Lingfield.

However, last year's Betfair Chase winner could be seen again as soon as this weekend after being entered in the 3m2f handicap chase at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Protektorat, who last ran in handicap company when finishing second in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, trailed home last of the four runners in his repeat bid at Haydock last month and has been ruled out of the Grade 1 Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton and Savills Chase at Leopardstown this month.

Andrew DietzReporter

Published on 11 December 2023inBritain

Last updated 14:53, 11 December 2023

