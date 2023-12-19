Premier racing branding unveiled as next steps taken in wide-ranging plan to grow the sport in Britain

The vital branding of Premier racedays was unveiled on Tuesday with innovative broadcasting and an enhanced customer experience among plans to differentiate the new product at the heart of British racing's revamp.

Premierisation has been central to major adjustments to the 2024 fixture list as the sport looks to maximise its financial return from bookmakers via the Levy, with 170 racedays with enhanced prize-money and a protected two-hour window on Saturday afternoons key elements of Premier fixtures.

The Levy Board (HBLB), who authorised contributing a further £3.2 million to purses to help fund Premier racing, will also receive an application for funding for a national promotional campaign after it emerged this project, deemed key to the sport's survival, had no dedicated marketing budget.

Along with branding for Premier racedays, the British horseracing industry strategy group announced Premier fixtures would receive increased customer promotion, innovative broadcasting with greater behind-the-scenes access and increased visual data, simplified racecards, efforts to demystify racing jargon and an enhanced parade ring experience for those on-course.

Social media and the sport's athletes, the jockeys, will also feature heavily in promotion and storytelling, while the sport wants to "collaborate with bookmakers" around joint promotional content and incentives, as well as "differentiated markets and special offers".

Premier racing kicks off at Cheltenham on January 1 and Julian Richmond-Watson, chair of the Thoroughbred Group (TG), said: “I'm pleased to see Premier racing up and running and the sport’s participants will play a key role in how the sport is promoted. Our members will engage positively to make Premier racing a success.

“It is self-evident that if we grow the sport this should ultimately benefit everyone involved, including trainers, owners, stable employees and breeders. Work being done on improving all aspects of Premier racing, including the ownership experience, are to be welcomed.”

The chair of the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), Joe Saumarez Smith, added: “British racing’s stakeholders unanimously agreed the way to grow our sport is to better showcase and sell our best racing. The pilot of Premier racedays is the start of this process.

“Due to the way that our sport is structured the first priority for the sport was to put the building blocks in place in the form of the changes to the fixture list and race programme and secure the improved funding of prize-money. There is little point trying to sell Premier racedays if the product is not, in fact, Premier.

“Substantial work is also under way to ensure that the industry is properly structured – and funded – to be able to better promote the new racedays, as well as improving the racing experience for all our customers, be they racegoers, armchair viewers, owners or punters.

“I'm grateful to everyone who has been involved in the ongoing development of these plans."

