Race in focus: the Yorkshire Oaks

Let's look at the races on the straight course today.

The Lowther (1.50pm) is an interesting starting point as the first two in the betting, Heavens Gate and Leovanni are drawn in 7 and 8 respectively, which is right on the cusp of that cut off.

Now, they're drawn next to each other, so they're facing a similar issue, and Heavens Gate has tended to lead so there's every chance she can get out and across and take Leovanni with her. Of those drawn lower than the big two Celandine (4) is the one who has regularly shown a desire to go forwards and she could find herself towed into the perfect position to run a massive race.

Extensio (Joseph Sheridan) wins the 2m handicap Credit: Edward Whitaker

Looking at the sales race (2.25) the second and the third in the betting, An Outlaw's Grace and Ghost Run, are drawn 13 and 17 respectively, which has to be a positive for market leader Arizona Blaze in 4.

In the nursery handicap (4.45) the market suggests higher numbers might finally get a win on the board. Sure, the 9-2 favourite Age Of Gold is drawn in 4, but the next four in the betting – Angel Hunter, Spell Master, Art Market and Original Outlaw – are drawn in 17, 11, 14 and 10 respectively. The play here might be to side with those drawn low in the each-way market as, Age Of Gold aside, those drawn 7 or lower are available at 12-1 or bigger.

As for the final race of the day (5.20), obviously we'll have a further day's worth of information upon which to make such a decision, but if the draw bias appears to be holding up then it may pay to focus on the top two and Miss Information and Key To Cotai are drawn 6 and 2, with the next five in the market all drawn in 9 or higher.