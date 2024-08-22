- More
York Ebor festival 2024: day two updates, going news, non-runners and market movers
Summary
Seven races on day two at York, with four on ITV
The Yorkshire Oaks (3.35) looks wide open with four horses at 4-1 or shorter
Aidan O’Brien had three winners yesterday and has one of the leading contenders in Content
Exciting juvenile fillies Heaven’s Gate and Leovanni clash in the Lowther (1.50)
The Goffs Premier Yearling Stakes (2.25) is worth a whopping £250,000 to the winner
Race in focus: the Yorkshire Oaks
Let's put the spotlight on the Yorkshire Oaks (3.35) for a bit because it is a race you can approach in so many different ways.
Graeme Rodway, our deputy betting editor, has written a thorough analysis of the race and for him the race hinges on the following fact.
He writes: "This race has been dominated by the Classic generation in recent seasons. Only two horses older than three have won in the last ten years and they were Arc winners Enable and Alpinista, so that gives you an idea of the size of the task facing the older horses."
You can read here: Can Queen Of The Pride buck the trends and land a blow for the older horses in a clash of the generations?
If there is a draw bias, who does it favour?
Let's look at the races on the straight course today.
The Lowther (1.50pm) is an interesting starting point as the first two in the betting, Heavens Gate and Leovanni are drawn in 7 and 8 respectively, which is right on the cusp of that cut off.
Now, they're drawn next to each other, so they're facing a similar issue, and Heavens Gate has tended to lead so there's every chance she can get out and across and take Leovanni with her. Of those drawn lower than the big two Celandine (4) is the one who has regularly shown a desire to go forwards and she could find herself towed into the perfect position to run a massive race.
Looking at the sales race (2.25) the second and the third in the betting, An Outlaw's Grace and Ghost Run, are drawn 13 and 17 respectively, which has to be a positive for market leader Arizona Blaze in 4.
In the nursery handicap (4.45) the market suggests higher numbers might finally get a win on the board. Sure, the 9-2 favourite Age Of Gold is drawn in 4, but the next four in the betting – Angel Hunter, Spell Master, Art Market and Original Outlaw – are drawn in 17, 11, 14 and 10 respectively. The play here might be to side with those drawn low in the each-way market as, Age Of Gold aside, those drawn 7 or lower are available at 12-1 or bigger.
As for the final race of the day (5.20), obviously we'll have a further day's worth of information upon which to make such a decision, but if the draw bias appears to be holding up then it may pay to focus on the top two and Miss Information and Key To Cotai are drawn 6 and 2, with the next five in the market all drawn in 9 or higher.
Is there a draw bias?
Is there a draw bias in play at York this week? Well, based on yesterday's action it's a question that needs asking.
We'd four races on the straight course yesterday and in the Symphony Group Handicap the first four home came from stalls 6, 7, 2 and 3 (22 ran). In the Acomb stalls 3, 2, 6 and 1 (11 ran) were to the fore, while in the fillies handicap there was some hope for higher numbers with the first four filled by horses drawn in 4, 15, 14 and 3 (14 ran – one non-runner explains why stall 15 was in use).
The final 17-runner race of the day went the way of stall 1, with 16, 5 and 13 again filling the places.
That would suggest lower numbers are favoured, 12 of the 16 horses to hit the first four have come from 7 or lower. That's 75 per cent of the places going to 43.75 per cent of the runners. That would look like the very definition of a bias.
However, and it's quite a big however, Jason Hart – who won the opener on Jm Jungle – rubbished the suggestion of a bias. Speaking to ITV from the horse's back he was asked about the draw and said: "It's not important, people go on about draws here, there and everywhere, but it's more about where the pace is.
"We'd the horse Rossa was riding [Democracy Dilemma] towing us into it nicely and I wasn't frightened to rock and roll on him."
So, perhaps don't let the draw completely put you off one drawn high. But if you're undecided between two and one is drawn low and one is drawn high, there's probably enough in yesterday's results to suggest favouring those drawn low.
Five non-runners
We've five non-runners so far. They are:
2.25pm
20. Maw Lam - Self Cert (Not Sound)
3.00pm
7. Metal Merchant - Vets Cert (Bruised Foot)
4.10pm
8. Fairy Glen - Self Cert (Not Eaten Up)
11. Sea Just In Time - Self Cert (Off Colour)
5.20pm
16. Queen's Reign - Self Cert (Bruised Foot)
Going update
Let's take a look at the going then, as yesterday we'd rattling fast ground and a a strong tailwind which led to course record after course record.
Clerk of the course Anthea Leigh reports the going remains good to firm, with a general GoingStick reading of 7.4 – the same as yesterday. However, the individual readings in the home straight are all up 0.1 on yesterday. That means the far side and centre reads 7.5 and the stands' side reads 7.4. So if anything the track is riding a smidge faster.
What about that all important tailwind I hear you ask? Well, yesterday it was blowing WSW at 14mph (and gusting to 32mph). Today we have a westerly crosswind at 17mph (gusting to 35mph). That slight change in direction seems likely to take it from helping to side-on, and if the forecast direction is correct we'll likely not see as many track records today.
The stalls for the races over 5f, 5f89y, 6f and 1m4f are in the centre of the track, with the remainder on the inside rail. The rail movements from 9f to entrance to home straight are out three meters. Approximately that will add 8 yards to the 3pm, and 11 yards to the 3.35pm and 4.10pm.
As for the weather, Leigh reported: "We'd a dry and windy Wednesday night and a dry, cloudy early Thursday morning with a strong southerly wind. We've had no rain in last 7 days, 29mm rain in August. We applied 2mm of irrigation overnight replacing the moisture lost."
Hello one and all and welcome to day two of York's Ebor festival
Hello all and welcome to our live blog for the second day of the York Ebor festival.
I am your host Stuart Riley, and boy does day two have a lot to live up to after yesterday's battery of victories for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore.
Still, it's not like York have let up with their race programming. The Thursday action gets under way at 1.50pm with the Group 2 Lowther, and then we gallop through a high-class afternoon of action with the £508,150 Goffs Premier Yearling Stakes (2.25) and the Clipper Handicap, a £150,000 heritage handicap over a mile (3.00pm) all before big the race of the day – the Group 1 Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks (3.35pm).
It is a race that, for all it would be enhanced by the presence of Bluestocking – who ran in yesterday's zinger of a Juddmonte International instead – it is definitely more competitive without her.
You Got To Me and Content finished first and second in last month's Irish Oaks, Emily Upjohn was just half a length behind Bluestocking in the Pretty Polly – when looking for much of the straight like the winner – and Queen Of The Pride is a debutant at this level but has been rising through the ranks with ease. And we haven't even mentioned Ribblesdale one-two Port Fairy and Lava Stream!
Follow along as we cover a brilliant day's action.